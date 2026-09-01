Home  » Cricket » T20 tri-series: Pretorius, Jansen shine in South Africa's dominant win over Zimbabwe

T20 tri-series: Pretorius, Jansen shine in South Africa's dominant win over Zimbabwe

September 01, 2026 21:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Pretorius struck 94 off 51 balls and Jansen took three wickets as South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 43 runs, strengthening their final prospects.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

IMAGE: Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed 94 from 51 balls with 15 boundaries after South Africa chose to bat first against Zimbabwe in the Twenty20 tri-series in Windhoek, Namibia, on Tuesday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points

  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed 94 off 51 balls as South Africa posted 185 for seven against Zimbabwe.
  • Pretorius and Dewald Brevis added 86 for the second wicket, with Brevis contributing a brisk 41.
  • Zimbabwe collapsed to 66 for eight before Sikandar Raza's 45 helped them reach 142.
  • Duan Jansen took three for 21 as South Africa sealed a 43-run win and strengthened their position ahead of Sunday's final.

South African opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius powered his side to a comfortable 43-run victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday in the fourth match of the Twenty20 tri-series also involving hosts Namibia.

Pretorius came close to a maiden T20 international century, scoring 94 as South Africa elected to bat first and scored 185-7 at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 142 in reply with captain Sikandar Raza top-scoring with 45 and pace bowler Duan Jansen taking 3-21.

 

      • Bumrah, Sundar recalled for Afghanistan T20 series and Asian Games

Pretorius and Brevis Set Up Strong Total

Pretorius hit 15 boundaries in his 51-ball innings before being bowled in the penultimate over. He and Dewald Brevis, who scored 41, added 86 runs for the second-wicket partnership.

Zimbabwe quickly had their backs to the wall, teetering on 66-8 in the 10th over before the last two partnerships gave their scorecard respectability.

They were dismissed after 17.4 overs.

Zimbabwe take on Namibia on Thursday, followed by Namibia against South Africa in the last of the round-robin matches.

The two teams with the most points after four matches each will contest Sunday’s final.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

ZimbabweSouth AfricaJansenLhuan-dre PretoriusNamibia

More From Rediff

How K L Rahul's advice helped this UP batter overcome tough times

How K L Rahul's advice helped this UP batter overcome tough times
Inspired by Kohli, ambidextrous spinner Yadav eyes IPL breakthrough

Inspired by Kohli, ambidextrous spinner Yadav eyes IPL breakthrough
Mayank Agarawal joins English county side Durham

Mayank Agarawal joins English county side Durham

Related Stories

'Padikkal Is Your No. 3 For NZ Tour'

'Padikkal Is Your No. 3 For NZ Tour'

Quick Links

Dewald BrevisSikandar RazaWindhoekT20 international centuryAfghanistan

Web Stories

World Letter Writing Day: 8 Letters, 8 Special Stories

World Letter Writing Day: 8 Letters, 8 Special Stories
Realme C100i: All You Need To Know

Realme C100i: All You Need To Know
10 Timeless Princess Diana Looks

10 Timeless Princess Diana Looks

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026