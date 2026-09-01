T20 tri-series: Pretorius, Jansen shine in South Africa's dominant win over Zimbabwe

Pretorius struck 94 off 51 balls and Jansen took three wickets as South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 43 runs, strengthening their final prospects.

IMAGE: Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed 94 from 51 balls with 15 boundaries after South Africa chose to bat first against Zimbabwe in the Twenty20 tri-series in Windhoek, Namibia, on Tuesday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed 94 off 51 balls as South Africa posted 185 for seven against Zimbabwe.

Pretorius and Dewald Brevis added 86 for the second wicket, with Brevis contributing a brisk 41.

Zimbabwe collapsed to 66 for eight before Sikandar Raza's 45 helped them reach 142.

Duan Jansen took three for 21 as South Africa sealed a 43-run win and strengthened their position ahead of Sunday's final.

South African opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius powered his side to a comfortable 43-run victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday in the fourth match of the Twenty20 tri-series also involving hosts Namibia.

Pretorius came close to a maiden T20 international century, scoring 94 as South Africa elected to bat first and scored 185-7 at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 142 in reply with captain Sikandar Raza top-scoring with 45 and pace bowler Duan Jansen taking 3-21.

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Pretorius and Brevis Set Up Strong Total

Pretorius hit 15 boundaries in his 51-ball innings before being bowled in the penultimate over. He and Dewald Brevis, who scored 41, added 86 runs for the second-wicket partnership.

Zimbabwe quickly had their backs to the wall, teetering on 66-8 in the 10th over before the last two partnerships gave their scorecard respectability.

They were dismissed after 17.4 overs.

Zimbabwe take on Namibia on Thursday, followed by Namibia against South Africa in the last of the round-robin matches.

The two teams with the most points after four matches each will contest Sunday’s final.