Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 Rankings: Mandhana 5th, Shafali makes big leap

T20 Rankings: Mandhana 5th, Shafali makes big leap

Source: PTI
July 23, 2024 16:27 IST
Smriti Mandhana

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI Women/X

Elegant Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stayed put on fifth position while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the flamboyant Shafali Verma both reaped dividends for their impressive performances to be tied 11th in the latest ICC WT20I rankings, published on Tuesday.

 

Harmanpreet gained a place while Shafali jumped four slots in the batters' list with as many as four Indians in top-20. The fourth player is Jemimah Rodrigues at 19th position. The big-hitting Richa Ghosh is currently ranked 24th in the list.

Beth Mooney still leading batting charts with 769 points.

In the bowlers' list, off-spinner Deepti Sharma is static at third while seamer Renuka Singh leaped to ninth position. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is 20th in the list


Young Shreyanka Patil moved up 19 places to be 41st. Sophie Ecclestone of England topped the charts. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
