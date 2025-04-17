HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
T20 Mumbai set for revival with Rohit at the helm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 17, 2025 16:28 IST

India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma is set to be the ambassador of T20 Mumbai League with the MCA expressing hope that the city's other stars such as Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will make themselves available for the event that was halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic after two editions.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma will be present at an event to announce the league in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

The league was held in 2018 and 2019 before the pandemic led to its suspension. Rohit has retired from T20 Internationals but continues to play in the IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande and Prithvi Shaw are some of the popular Mumbai players. Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal moved to Goa a few days ago.

 

Most of them are busy with their IPL commitments right now. The MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) event will not start before the IPL's conclusion on May 25.

"We have not made it mandatory for them to play but we strongly expect them to play in the T20 Mumbai League. Their participation will only help Mumbai cricket grow, and benefit the players and the league," an MCA official told PTI.

Rohit will be present at an event to announce the league in Mumbai on Friday.

It is also learnt that the MCA is contemplating a pay of Rs 15 lakh each for the "icon players" in the competition.

The MCA has received more than 2,800 entries for the event.

The tournament will comprise eight teams with two new sides to be announced soon.

The other six teams are North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
