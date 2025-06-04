T20 Mumbai League: Suryakumar's 50 in vain

IMAGE: Triumph Knight Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav hit a 25-ball 50 in a losing cause. Photograph: BCCI

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav struck a blistering 25-ball half-century but his heroics weren't enough as Triumph Knights Mumbai North East lost to Eagle Thane Strikers by five wickets in the third season of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 on Wednesday.

Suryakumar (50), ably supported by Jigar Rana (53), anchored the Knights' innings as they posted a competitive 179/7 after being asked to bat first.

In response, Varun Lavande powered the Strikers' chase with a fiery 57 off 38 balls, guiding them to a strong 89/1 at the halfway mark. His 73-run stand with Anish (37) laid a solid foundation, but the momentum briefly shifted after the Knights came up with a couple of quick wickets.

However, Sairaj Patil ensured that the Strikers remained in the contest as he smoked four mammoth sixes in his 22-ball unbeaten 47 to seal the deal for his side.

Brief Scores: Match 1: SoBo Mumbai Falcons: 27 (Akash Parker 27) beat ARCS Andheri 13 (Shivam Dube 12, Musheer Khan 1) via Super Over.

Match 2: Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals: 96/4 (Rohan Raje 48 not out) beat Akash Tigers MWS: 88/5 (Jay Bista 23; Maxwell Swaminathan 2/15) by eight runs.

Match 3: Triumph Knights Mumbai North East 179/6 (Jigar Rana 53, Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out) lost to Eagle Thane Strikers 181/5 (Varun Lavande 57, Siaraj Patil 47 not out) by five wickets.