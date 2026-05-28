Siddhesh Lad-led Maratha Royals unveil 'Royal Roar' jersey in Mumbai

Defending champions MSC Maratha Royals unveiled their new 'Royal Roar' jersey ahead of the T20 Mumbai League 2026, blending tiger-inspired design, Mumbai street culture and fearless championship ambition.

IMAGE: MSC Maratha Royals Captain Siddhesh Lad (right), and with Head Coach Amit Dani (left), along with CEO & Head of Operations Parag More, Owners Alisha Baheti and Mayank Khandwala, unveil their official jersey for the upcoming T20 Mumbai Premier League season, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy MSC Maratha Royals

Defending champions Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming season of the T20 Mumbai League in Mumbai on Thursday, promising a bold return with a campaign inspired by the city’s street swagger and fearless energy.

Key Points Defending champions MSC Maratha Royals unveiled their official jersey for T20 Mumbai League 2026 in Mumbai.

Captain Siddhesh Lad and head coach Amit Dani attended the launch event alongside team owners.

The new jersey is themed around 'The Royal Roar' and inspired by tiger symbolism and Mumbai’s street culture.

The launch event was attended by skipper Siddhesh Lad, head coach Amit Dani, team owners Kapil Baheti, Alisha Baheti, Mayank Khandwala and Raj Khandwala, along with CEO Parag More.

The new jersey, themed around "The Royal Roar", blends aggressive sporting identity with strong regional symbolism. Designed around the image of a tiger, the kit features metallic gold claw marks, tiger-stripe textures and a phantom tiger graphic subtly embedded into the fabric.

The upper half of the jersey comes in a striking heritage orange shade symbolising energy, passion and Maharashtra's valour, while the midnight navy lower half reflects composure and resilience. Gold detailing adds a touch of royalty befitting the defending champions.

Backed by the tagline Bhag Bhag Bhag, Aya Sher, the Royals' campaign this season taps into Mumbai’s raw street culture, Bollywood familiarity and hip-hop-inspired confidence, while reinforcing the franchise’s image as an aggressive and fearless unit.

Led by Lad and coach Dani, the Royals will once again bank on a strong core featuring Chinmay Sutar, Tushar Deshpande, Rohan Raje, Maxwell Swaminathan, Sahil Jadhav, Om Bangar, Aryan Patni and Atharva Bhosale among others as they look to defend their crown.

'The jersey reflects the fearless attitude of our team and the spirit of Mumbai. This is not just a design refresh, but a clear statement of intent to play bold, fearless cricket this season. 'The Royal Roar' is designed to connect strongly with our fans and capture the energy we bring to the field,' owners Kapil Baheti and Alisha Baheti said at the unveiling.

Co-owners Mayank Khandwala and Raj Khandwala said defending the title would present a fresh challenge for the franchise.

With the return of the T20 Mumbai League, the Maratha Royals are aiming to establish themselves not just as a successful cricket franchise, but as a modern sporting brand deeply connected to Mumbai’s identity and voice.