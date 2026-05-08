T20 Mumbai League returns with Surya, Shreyas and women's debut

T20 Mumbai League returns on June 1 at Wankhede Stadium with stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, alongside the inaugural women’s tournament.

IMAGE: 14 year old bowler Swara Jadhav, who was picked by SoBo Mumbai Falcons, is the youngest female cricketer at the Mumbai T20 League. Photograph: Kind courtesy T20 Mumbai/X

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and IPL stars like Shreyas Iyer will be in action when the T20 Mumbai League returns for its fourth season on June 1 at Wankhede Satdium in Mumbai.

Key Points T20 Mumbai League will return for its fourth season from June 1 to 13 at Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal headline the men’s competition.

The women’s auction saw 363 players go under the hammer.

The three women’s teams spent ₹1.47 crore to sign 50 players.

Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are also set to compete in the event which will conclude on June 13.

The inaugural women's tournament will also be held simultaneously.

The player auction was held earlier this month with 363 women cricketers along with men's players going under the hammer as three teams -- Sobo Mumbai Falcons Thane Sky Risers and Aakash Tigers -- collectively spending Rs 1.47 crore to pick 50 players.

"The men's and women's competitions will be conducted simultaneously marking a significant step in the Mumbai Cricket Association's vision to create a high visibility platform for cricketing talent across categories," Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a release.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik said that the tournament featuring eight men's teams and three women's sides will help further strengthen and solidify Mumbai's cricketing ecosystem.

The men's competition will also feature Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge and Abhigyan Kundu, adding strong domestic and emerging talent to the league.

The women's league will see leading and rising names such as Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Humaira Kazi, Ira Jadhav, Sanika Chalke and Simran Shaikh showcasing the depth of women's cricket in Mumbai.