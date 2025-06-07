HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
T20 Mumbai League: Prithvi Shaw's cameo not enough as Panthers fall

T20 Mumbai League: Prithvi Shaw's cameo not enough as Panthers fall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 07, 2025 22:09 IST

Prithvi Shaw

Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs defeated North Mumbai Panthers by 22 runs in a rain-truncated match of the T20 Mumbai League, in Mumbai on Saturday

Heavy rains delayed the start of the contest which was reduced to a five-overs-per-side affair in which Aakash Tigers MWS scored 66 for seven on a track which offered a lot of assistance to the fast bowlers here at the Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw struck a four and a six each to make 19 off 12 balls but North Mumbai Panthers could only manage 44 for two in their five overs.

 

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav's Triumph Knights Mumbai NorthEast were involved in a washed out contest against Namo Bandra Blasters and the teams were forced to share a point each.

Suved Parkar smacked 69 off 37 balls with three sixes and eight fours while Vikrant Auti (36) and Shyamsundar Keshkamat (41) made valuable contributions to help Namo Bandra Blasters post a huge total of 192 for seven at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

In reply, Triumph Knights were 20 for one in three overs when rains arrived to wash out the game.

Brief scores:

Namo Bandra Blasters 192/7 in 20 overs (Suved Parkar 69, Om Keshkamat 41, Vikrant Auti 36; Minad Manjrekar 3/33, Hitesh Kadam 2/40) vs Triumph Knights MNE 20/1 in 3 overs (Parikshit Valsangkar 12 not out; Royston Dias 1/12): No Result

Aakash Tigers MWS 66/7 in 5 overs (Hardik Tamore 16, Shams Mulani 12; Pratik Mishra 2/31, Pravesh Pal 2/20) beat North Mumbai Panthers 45/2 in 5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 19, Divyaansh Saxena 12; Sylvester Dsouza 1/7) by 22 runs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
