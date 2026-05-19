T20 Mumbai League: Defending champs Maratha Royals ready for new challenge

The Mumbai Cricket Association has announced the full schedule for the T20 Mumbai League 2026, with defending champions MSC Maratha Royals set to begin their title defence on June 1.

IMAGE: The MSC Maratha Royals began their preparation in right earnest ahead of the T20 Mumbai League. Photograph: MSC Maratha Royals

The Mumbai Cricket Association announced the comprehensive schedule for Season 4 of the T20 Mumbai League 2026.

The T20 Mumbai League that made a return after six years in 2025, saw MSC Maratha Royals lift the title last season.

The prestigious local tournament will take place across an intensive thirteen-day window, bringing together the finest international stars and local domestic talent. The governing council has confirmed that every game will be staged at a single historic venue. The highly anticipated competition is scheduled to run from June 1 to June 13.

Defending champions MSC Maratha Royals ramped up preparations with intense practice clash ahead of the League.

Lead by Siddhesh Lad, Tushar Deshpande who plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, is the icon player for the upcoming season for the local T20 League.

Head Coach Amit Dani oversaw a detailed session centred around match simulations, tactical execution, and identifying the strongest playing combinations before the tournament begins.

The practice clash saw players tested across long game scenarios, with the Royals management closely tracking performances and workload management as preparations intensify. Dani highlighted the importance of consistency and competitive intensity during the build-up while backing the squad’s balance and depth heading into the season.

T20 Mumbai League 2026 Full List of Fixtures and Match Timings

June 1, 2026 (2:00 PM): Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers

June 1, 2026 (7:00 PM): Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

June 2, 2026 (2:00 PM): North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

June 2, 2026 (7:00 PM): SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Arcs Andheri

June 3, 2026 (2:00 PM): North Mumbai Panthers vs Bandra Blasters

June 3, 2026 (7:00 PM): Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs vs Eagle Thane Strikers

June 4, 2026 (2:00 PM): Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons

June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM): Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs Bandra Blasters

June 5, 2026 (2:00 PM): Eagle Thane Strikers vs Arcs Andheri

June 5, 2026 (7:00 PM): Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs vs North Mumbai Panthers

June 6, 2026 (2:00 PM): Bandra Blasters vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

June 6, 2026 (7:00 PM): Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons

June 7, 2026 (2:00 PM): Arcs Andheri vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

June 7, 2026 (7:00 PM): Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers

June 8, 2026 (2:00 PM): Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

June 8, 2026 (7:00 PM): Arcs Andheri vs Bandra Blasters

June 9, 2026 (2:00 PM): SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

June 9, 2026 (7:00 PM): Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs Eagle Thane Strikers

June 10, 2026 (2:00 PM): SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers

June 10, 2026 (7:00 PM): Arcs Andheri vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

June 11, 2026 (2:00 PM): Semi-final 1

June 11, 2026 (7:00 PM): Semi-final 2

June 13, 2026 (7:00 PM): T20 Mumbai League 2026 Final.