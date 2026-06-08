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T20 Mumbai League 2026: Arjun Tendulkar delivers match-winning all-round show

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 23:54 IST

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Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE:Arjun Tendulkar powers Arcs Andheri to victory. Photograph: Arcs Andheri/Instagram

Arjun Tendulkar starred with both bat and ball as Arcs Andheri registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Bandra Blasters in the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Key Points

  • Arjun Tendulkar starred with both bat and ball, taking 3/11 and scoring an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls.
  • Arjun and Musheer Khan shared an unbeaten 116-run stand for the second wicket, with Musheer contributing 54 not out.
  • Arcs Andheri chased down 145 in just 13.5 overs, defeating Bandra Blasters by nine wickets with 37 balls to spare.

All-round heroics

The all-rounder first picked up 3/11 in three overs, including a maiden, to help restrict Bandra Blasters to 144/9 before returning to score an unbeaten half-century in a dominant chase.

Chasing 145, Arcs Andheri lost Divyaansh Sksena (26) early, but Arjun and Musheer Khan quickly took control of the contest.

Match-winning partnership

The duo put together an unbeaten 116-run partnership for the second wicket, with Arjun smashing 66 not out off 34 balls and Musheer making 54 not out off 38 deliveries.

Arjun Tendulkar

Their attacking stand ensured Arcs Andheri raced to the target with nine wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare, securing a comprehensive victory.

 

Brief score: Bandra Blasters 144/9 in 20 overs (Om Keshkamat 49, Sagarr Chhabriaa 44; Arjun Tendulkar 3/11, Prasoon Singh 2/12) lost to Arcs Andheri 148/1 in 13.5 overs (Arjun Tendulkar 66 not out, Musheer Khan 54 not out) by 9 wickets.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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