'T20 cricket wouldn't have existed had it not been for Martin Crowe': Dipak Patel

'Martin was ahead of his time in many ways. Certainly as a batter, there's no question about it. He was a guy who was ready to think out of the box and that was pleasing from our perspective.'

IMAGE: Martin Crowe after being inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand in Auckland, on February 28, 2015. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Dipak Patel describes Martin Crowe as 'ahead of his time' for his innovative captaincy, particularly his decision to open the bowling with an off-spinner in the 1992 World Cup.

Crowe's tactical imagination extended to constantly changing bowling combinations and even devising 'Max Cricket', a precursor to T20.

Patel, who hadn't played for New Zealand in three years, was surprised by his selection and even more so by being asked to open the bowling, a role he had previously performed domestically.

Crowe's unwavering confidence in his players, even with a 'mediocre' bowling attack, was central to their success and fostered a unique team belief.

"Take Martin Crowe out and we were an average bunch of players. But he could always make something out of nothing," 68-year-old Dipak Patel becomes all nostalgic while talking about the legendary former New Zealand skipper who left this world a decade ago.



The mere mention of Crowe lights up Patel's face as memories come rushing back of that extraordinary month in 1992 when an unconventional New Zealand team, led by an inspirational captain, captured the imagination of the cricketing world and Patel himself became an unlikely star.



Patel played 75 ODIs for New Zealand but his most defining moment came when he was asked to open the bowling in the 1992 World Cup, an extraordinary tactical move at a time when using an off-spinner with the new ball was virtually unheard of.



"Martin was ahead of his time in many ways. Certainly as a batter, there's no question about it. He was a guy who was ready to think out of the box and that was pleasing from our perspective," Patel told PTI.

Crowe's Visionary Tactics

The doting grandfather of five is currently enjoying a blissful retired life.



The 1992 World Cup was, in many ways, a glimpse into the future of limited-overs cricket. Crowe's willingness to experiment was not restricted to using an off-spinner with the new ball.



His tactical imagination extended to what could be achieved by constantly changing the bowling combination.



In 2002, he devised Max Cricket, a format that explored unconventional scoring possibilities, including an eight-run shot.



India also played a game in the format.



"A lot of people tend to forget that T20 cricket wouldn't have existed had it not been for Max Cricket," Patel said.



His own experience of the 1992 World Cup was equally unexpected.



Patel had not represented New Zealand for nearly three years and did not anticipate a call-up for the tournament. Getting selected was a surprise, being asked to open the bowling against Australia in the opening match was an even bigger one.



The idea, however, was not entirely alien to Patel. He and fellow off-spinner John Bracewell had previously opened the bowling for Auckland in Shell Cup domestic one-dayers.



Against Central Districts, the pair bowled the opposition out for 90 while defending a modest 110.

Trust and Belief in the Squad

At the international level, though, it was a different proposition.



Patel remembers being intimidated by the responsibility but says Crowe's confidence in him made all the difference.



"Very intimidating, but the confidence Martin Crowe had in me to throw the ball and say, 'Look, I am not worried about you getting hit for eight or 10 an over. Just give me a few wickets.' That itself showed the kind of belief he had in me," he said.



"I was given the new ball at training and I thought I might be asked to bowl in the seventh or eighth over. But then Martin and Warren were specific that I would bowl the second over and go for wickets. And yeah, I was successful," he said.



That faith was central to how Crowe managed his team. Patel believes New Zealand were hardly an intimidating bowling unit on paper, comprising medium-pacers, specialist spinners and part-time slow bowlers.



What made them effective was the manner in which their captain deployed them.



"We were a mediocre attack of medium-pacers, spinners and some part-time slow bowlers. It was how Martin used us," he said.

A Unique Team Spirit

Crowe had a clear formula, making as many as 21 or 22 bowling changes across 50 overs, something he revealed to Patel years after the tournament.



Even the likes of Rod Latham were used for short spells, with the captain backing them to produce breakthroughs.



"He could make something out of nothing. Look at how many teams we bowled out. He never said bowl tight if we got hit and I would bowl my first six overs to the best in the world," Patel recalled.



But beyond the tactical innovations, it was the belief Crowe instilled in his players that left the deepest impression. New Zealand may not have been regarded as a formidable side on paper, but Crowe ensured every member of the team felt important and trusted.



His players bought into the plan and, more importantly, believed they could compete against the best.



"Just the way he handled and perceived us. He made you feel included and had total belief in you," Patel said.



The bond within that squad was perhaps as special as the cricket it produced. Patel says he has rarely experienced such collective conviction in a dressing room, either before or after that World Cup.



"We keep in touch, maybe not as often. Gavin stays a bit overseas. I meet Rodi (Latham) and those who are in Auckland. We meet and recollect those days fondly and post about it," he said.



"I never played with a group that had such belief. We never left each other's side. It was unique and I never experienced anything like that ever again," he said.