IPL 2027: SRH bring Natarajan back, send Ansari to Delhi Capitals

T Natarajan makes a significant return to Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Zeeshan Ansari moves to Delhi Capitals in a strategic IPL player trade, reshaping team dynamics for upcoming seasons.

IMAGE: T Natarajan, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, joins SRH for a revised fee of Rs 5 crore. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Left-arm pacer T Natarajan returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL player trade on Wednesday.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moved to Delhi Capitals from Sunrisers Hyderabad as part of the same trade.

Ansari, who played 10 matches for SRH during the IPL 2026 season, moves to Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.

Natarajan enjoyed his most successful IPL season in 2024, claiming 19 wickets and playing a key role in SRH's run to the final.

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad, while leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moved to Delhi Capitals in a player trade between the two IPL franchises on Wednesday.

Key Player Movements in IPL

Natarajan will join the 2016 IPL champions for a revised fee of Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million). He was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore (Rs 107 million) at the IPL 2025 auction.

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Ansari, who played 10 matches for SRH during the IPL 2026 season, moves to Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh (Rs 4 million).

"Natarajan, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for five seasons from 2020 to 2024, returns to the franchise where he established himself as one of the IPL's most effective Indian left-arm seam bowlers," the IPL said in a statement.

"He enjoyed his most successful IPL season in 2024, claiming 19 wickets, the most by any SRH bowler that season, and playing a key role in the team's run to the final."

Ansari made an impressive start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets on debut against Delhi Capitals.

"The leg-spinner has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances and will add depth to the DC spin-bowling department," the IPL said.

The 35-year-old Natarajan, who has also played one Test and two ODIs for India, has taken 72 wickets in 73 IPL matches, with best figures of 4/19.

Ansari, 26, has six wickets in 10 IPL appearances.