Witness the excitement of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B as Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Saurashtra clinch dramatic victories in their latest T20 encounters.

IMAGE: Nitish Rana's 40 off 20 balls went in vain as Saurashtra chased down Delhi's 152 in 18 overs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir registered a thrilling nine-run victory over Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B matches on Friday.

Yudhvir Singh's sensational unbeaten 36 off just nine deliveries, including four sixes, was pivotal in J&K posting 190 for six.

Punjab successfully defended 165 for seven to defeat Tamil Nadu by five runs, with Ramandeep Singh leading their batting effort.

Saurashtra chased down Delhi's 152 for nine with two overs to spare, winning by five wickets, anchored by Prerak Mankad's 47.

Jammu and Kashmir rode on a sensational late assault by Yudhvir Singh to register a thrilling nine-run victory over Bihar, while Punjab edged past Tamil Nadu by five runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B matches in Indore on Friday.

Yudhvir smashed an unbeaten 36 off just nine deliveries, including four sixes, as Jammu and Kashmir posted an imposing 190 for six after being asked to bat.

Abdul Samad also made a valuable contribution with 42 off 26 balls, while Kawalpreet Singh (33) and skipper Shubham Khajuria (27) provided useful support.

Jammu & Kashmir's Thrilling Victory

Chasing 191, Bihar put up a strong fight but finished at 181 for eight.

Altamish Ashraf top-scored with 50 off 36 balls, while Ashish Kumar struck 46 off 27 deliveries.

However, J&K's bowlers held their nerve in the closing overs, with Abdul Samad (2/22), Brijesh Sharma (2/40) and Prashant Singh (2/46) claiming two wickets each.

Punjab Edge Out Tamil Nadu

In another Group B contest, Punjab defended 165 for seven to defeat Tamil Nadu by five runs.

Ramandeep Singh led the batting effort with 36 off 23 balls, while Sanvir Singh remained unbeaten on 34 off 21 deliveries.

Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 20 off just seven balls.

Manimaran Siddharth was the pick of the Tamil Nadu bowlers, returning figures of 3/20, while R Rajkumar claimed two wickets.

Tamil Nadu appeared well placed in the chase, with Balasubramaniam Sachin smashing 70 off 42 balls, including six fours and four sixes.

C Andre Siddarth added 28 off 22 deliveries, but the middle and lower order failed to finish the job as Tamil Nadu were restricted to 160 for nine.

Kartik Chadha was Punjab's most successful bowler with 3/30, while Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa and Krish Bhagat picked up two wickets apiece.

Saurashtra Dominate Delhi Chase

In the another match, Saurashtra chased down Delhi's 152 for nine with two overs to spare, winning by five wickets.

Prerak Mankad anchored the chase with 47 off 31 balls, while Harvansh Pangalia contributed 37 off 25 deliveries and Harvik Desai made 26.

Saurashtra reached 157 for five in 18 overs, with Ruchit Ahir providing the finishing touch through an unbeaten 11 off just four balls.

Delhi were lifted by Yash Dhull's 43 off 32 balls and Nitish Rana's explosive 40 off 20 deliveries.

Tejasvi Dahiya also chipped in with 18 off eight balls. Jaydev Unadkat led the Saurashtra attack with 3/23, while Chetan Sakariya took two wickets for just 18 runs.

Mayank Rawat (2/19) was Delhi's most effective bowler, but Mankad and Pangalia ensured Saurashtra completed the chase comfortably.