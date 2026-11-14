Malhotra, Saharan power Punjab to thrilling win; Saurashtra beat Bihar

In a thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B encounter, Vihaan Malhotra's explosive 86 and Uday Saharan's late heroics propelled Punjab to a four-wicket victory over Haryana, while Saurashtra also secured a comfortable win against Bihar.

IMAGE: Vihaan Malhotra, who played for India at the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. scored a blistering 86 off 50 balls in Punjab's win over Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B match in Indore on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Fan RCBian/X

Key Points Punjab chased a target of 191 runs to beat Haryana by four wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B match.

Vihaan Malhotra scored a blistering 86 off 50 balls, while Uday Saharan contributed an unbeaten 42 off just 18 balls for Punjab.

Haryana posted 190 for six, with Dinesh Bana scoring 42 off 20 balls and Rahul Tewatia adding 35 not out.

Saurashtra secured a five-wicket victory over Bihar, chasing 138 in 16.3 overs, with Harvansh Pangalia scoring 33 off 11 balls.

Chetan Sakariya and Prerak Mankad claimed three wickets each for Saurashtra against Bihar.

Vihaan Malhotra smashed a blistering 86 while Uday Saharan produced a late assault with an unbeaten 42 off just 18 balls as Punjab chased down a challenging 191-run target to beat Haryana by four wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B match in Indore on Saturday.

Punjab reached 193 for six in 19.1 overs, with Saharan and Harpreet Brar (4 not out off one ball) completing the chase with five balls to spare.

Malhotra anchored the innings with an explosive 50-ball knock, hitting eight fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 172. He shared a brisk opening stand of 56 with Prabhsimran Singh, who contributed 22 off 14 balls, to provide Punjab a flying start.

Haryana's Fightback and Punjab's Finish

Haryana fought back through Sumit Kumar, who claimed three wickets for 55 runs, and Anuj Thakral (2/40), reducing Punjab from 113 for two to 128 for five. Malhotra's dismissal, caught by Sumit off his own bowling, briefly brought Haryana back into the contest. But Saharan turned the match decisively in Punjab's favour with an unbeaten 18-ball knock, which included two fours and four sixes. He found an able ally in Sanvir Singh, who scored 21 off 14 balls, before Brar struck the winning boundary.

Earlier, Haryana posted a competitive 190 for six after opting to bat, with Dinesh Bana leading the charge with a 20-ball 42. Bana smashed five sixes and a four at a strike-rate of 210, providing the innings momentum after Haryana had lost three wickets for 50 runs.

Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 35 off 20 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes, while Samant Jakhar contributed a quick 24 off 12 deliveries, including three sixes. Sumit Kumar added an unbeaten 20 off 12 balls as Haryana finished strongly, scoring 70 runs in the last six overs.

For Punjab, Brar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 34 runs, while Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa, Sanvir Singh, Raghu Sharma and Ramandeep Singh picked up a wicket apiece.

Saurashtra Down Bihar

In another Group B contest, Saurashtra registered a comfortable five-wicket victory over Bihar, chasing down a target of 138 in just 16.3 overs. Harvansh Pangalia provided the momentum with a blistering 11-ball 33, smashing three fours and as many sixes, while Ruchit Ahir (21 not out) and Siddhant Rana (21 not out) ensured there were no late hiccups.

Prerak Mankad also contributed 16 as Saurashtra finished at 138 for five.

Bihar managed 137 for nine after being put in to bat. Prithvi Raj top-scored for them with 38 off 27 balls, including four sixes. Altamish Ashraf made 24 off 20 balls, while skipper Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed 18 off 12 deliveries.

For Saurashtra, Chetan Sakariya and Prerak Mankad claimed three wickets apiece, while Krains Fuletra returned impressive figures of 1 for 10 in four overs. Suraj Kashyap picked up three wickets for Bihar, but his effort was not enough to prevent Saurashtra from securing the win.

Brief Scores

Haryana: 190/6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Bana 42, Rahul Tewatia 35 not out, Ankit Kumar 28, Yashvardhan Dalal 25; Harpreet Brar 2/34) lost to Punjab: 193/6 in 19.1 overs (Vihaan Malhotra 86, Uday Saharan 42 not out, Sanvir Singh 21; Sumit Kumar 3/55, Anuj Thakral 2/40).

Bihar: 137/9 in 20 overs (Prithvi Raj 38, Altamish Ashraf 24, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 18; Chetan Sakariya 3/33, Prerak Mankad 3/20) lost to Saurashtra: 138/5 in 16.3 overs (Harvansh Pangalia 33, Ruchit Ahir 21 not out, Siddhant Rana 21 not out; Suraj Kashyap 3/39).