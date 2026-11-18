Witness the thrilling finishes in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament as Vidarbha and Mumbai clinch dramatic victories, showcasing exceptional batting and all-round performances.

IMAGE: Musheer Khan top-scored with 44 off 27 balls as Mumbai beat Goa by 18 runs. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Key Points Shubham Dubey and Varun Bisht scored 32 runs off 10 balls to help Vidarbha beat Hyderabad by three wickets on Wednesday.

Vidarbha opener Atharva Taide contributed a crucial 82 runs off 45 balls in their chase.

Mumbai secured their third win in three games, defeating Goa by 18 runs, powered by Sairaj Patel's all-round effort.

Sairaj Patel scored 40 off 21 balls and took a triple-wicket strike in the penultimate over to seal Mumbai's win.

Saurashtra and Uttarakhand also registered victories in their respective Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches.

Batting at No. 8 and No. 9 respectively, Shubham Dubey and Varun Bisht struck 32 runs off just 10 balls in a stunning show to help Vidarbha beat Hyderabad by three wickets in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Vidarbha's Dramatic Victory Over Hyderabad

Vidarbha were struggling at 166 for 7 with 14 balls left in pursuit of Hyderabad's 195 for 8. But Bisht hit three sixes in his six-ball stay to finish unbeaten on 22. Dubey struck a four and six in his six-ball 15 not out.

Vidarbha were also helped by a 45-ball 82 from opener Atharva Taide at the Eden Gardens.

It was Vidarbha's third wins in three games.

Mumbai Secure Third Consecutive Win

In another match, an all-round effort from Sairaj Patel helped Mumbai beat Goa by 18 runs.

It was also Mumbai's third win in three games.

For Mumbai, Musheer Khan top-scored with a 27-ball 44, while Suryakumar Yadav (25) and Dube (23) and Sarfaraz Khan (16) were the other main contributors.

No. 8 batter Sairaj made 40 off 21 balls to take Mumbai past 200 but they were all out in 18.5 overs for a score of 207.

Lalit Yadav held the Goa chase together with a 41-ball 81. Despite wickets at regular intervals, he had the control of the game going into the 19th over. But Sairaj's triple-wicket strike in the penultimate over sealed the game in Mumbai's favour.

In other matches, Saurashtra beat Jammu and Kashmir by 43 runs, while Uttarakhand beat Gujarat by 10 runs.