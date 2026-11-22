Tejasvi Dahiya's explosive 95-run innings off just 36 balls spearheaded Delhi's commanding 43-run victory over Haryana in a high-scoring Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B clash, while Railways also triumphed over Saurashtra.

IMAGE: Delhi's Tejasvi Dahiya hits a six during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B game against Haryana in Indore on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Tejasvi Dahiya smashed 95 runs off just 36 balls for Delhi against Haryana on Sunday.

Delhi posted a formidable total of 232 for six, eventually defeating Haryana by 43 runs in their Group B match.

In another Group B encounter, Railways secured a 29-run victory over Saurashtra.

Jamshed Alam was instrumental for Railways, taking five wickets against Saurashtra.

Harvansh Pangalia scored an unbeaten 80 for Saurashtra, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.

Tejasvi Dahiya smashed a breathtaking 36-ball 95 as Delhi posted a mammoth 232 for six and defeated Haryana by 43 runs in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore on Sunday.

Explosive Dahiya Powers Delhi

Dahiya struck six fours and nine sixes at a staggering strike rate of 263.88 to headline Delhi's batting effort after Haryana opted to bowl.

Opener Priyansh Arya scored 62 off 40 balls while Nitish Rana contributed a brisk 37 off 20 deliveries.

Yash Dhull also made a quick-fire 26 off 12 balls as Delhi finished with an imposing total at an impressive run rate of 11.60.

Anuj Thakral and Sumit Kumar picked up three wickets apiece for Haryana, conceding 35 and 52 runs respectively.

Delhi's Bowling Dominance

In reply, Haryana managed 189 for eight after useful contributions from Samant Jakhar (33), Sumit Kumar (33 not out), Ankit Kumar (32) and Yashvardhan Dalal (28).

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma led Delhi's bowling effort with three wickets for 31 runs, while Mayank Yadav claimed two wickets for 29 runs.

Railways Overcome Saurashtra

In another Group B encounter, Railways defeated Saurashtra by 29 runs despite a fighting unbeaten 80 from Harvansh Pangalia.

After being asked to bat, Railways posted 182 for five, with Jayant Lakhan top-scoring with 47 off 39 balls. Ravi Singh made 32 off 23 deliveries, while Zubair Ali remained unbeaten on 27 off 18 balls.

Prerak Mankad was the most economical bowler for Saurashtra, returning figures of two for 22 from his four overs, while Mohit Ulva also claimed two wickets.

Saurashtra's chase got off to a disastrous start as they slumped to 24 for five inside four overs.

Pangalia kept the innings alive with an unbeaten 80 off 61 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes, while Krains Fuletra provided support with 36 not out off 23 deliveries.

However, the early damage proved too much to overcome as Saurashtra finished at 153 for eight.

Jamshed Alam was the chief destroyer with five wickets for 38 runs, while Raj Choudhary and Shivam Chaudhary picked up one wicket each.