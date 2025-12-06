Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Saurashtra edge Karnataka in a thriller!

IMAGE: Saurashtra's players celebrate winning their match against Karnataka. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI Domestic/X

Saurashtra registered their narrowest T20 victory in terms of runs, edging Karnataka by one run in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Elite Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.



Batting first, Saurashtra rode on collective contributions, with Vishvaraj Jadeja (40) and Siddhant Rana (42) leading the way as they posted 178 for 8.



Saurashtra's bowlers then held their nerve, with Chetan Sakariya (2 for 37), Jaydev Unadkat (2 for 29) and Prerak Mankad (2 for 37) sharing the spoils to restrict Karnataka to 177 for 9.



Devdutt Padikkal's 46-ball 66 kept Karnataka in the contest as they reached 103 for 3 in the 13th over, but back-to-back wickets of Manvanth Kumar L (9) and Shubhang Hegde (14) in successive deliveries of the 19th over dented their chase.



Karnataka eventually fell short despite No. 11 batter Vijaykumar Vyshak striking two fours at the death.



Karnataka needed 14 from the final over bowled by Ankur Panwar, who did well to concede just two runs from the first two balls before Vyshak swept the third over short fine leg for a four.



Pacer Panwar then bowled a crucial dot ball beating right-hander Vyshak with a wide yorker followed by a wide. Vyshak did well to steer the fifth ball for a four to thirdman with three needed from the last ball.



But Panwar held his nerve, bowling a wide yorker as Vyshak could only manage a single off the last ball with Karnataka suffering a narrow one-run defeat.

Jharkhand outclass TN

Kumar Kushagra and Virat Singh slammed quick half-centuries to power Jharkhand to a convincing 28-run victory against Tamil Nadu in their Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in Ahmedabad, on Saturday.



Put into bat, Jharkhand made a woeful start and slipped to 29 for 2 in the fifth over before Kushagra (84 off 48 balls) and Virat (72 off 39 balls) stitched together a 120-run stand from 64 balls to take the innings close to the 150 mark in the 15th over.

Virat and Anukul Roy then provided the late acceleration to propel Jharkhand to a strong 207 for 3 in their 20 overs.



Kushagra struck five fours and as many sixes, while Virat's innings was laced with 10 boundaries and two sixes.



In reply, Tamil Nadu stayed in contention in the first half of the chase, with Sai Sudharsan (64 off 42 balls) anchoring the effort as they reached 124 for 2 in the 14th over.



However, Sudharsan's run-out in the same over triggered a collapse, and Tamil Nadu failed to recover, finishing at 179 for 7. Sushant Mishra (2 for 51) and Bal Krishna (2 for 29) picked up two wickets apiece.



Brief scores:



Jharkhand 207 for 3 in 20 overs (Kumar Kushagra 84, Virat Singh 72; T Natarajan 1/36) beat Tamil Nadu 179 for 7 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 64; Bal Krishna 2/29) by 28 runs.



Saurashtra 178 for 8 in 20 overs (Vishvaraj Jadeja 40, Siddhant Rana 42; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/28) beat Karnataka 177 for 9 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 66; Chetan Sakariya 2/37) by one run.