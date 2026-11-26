Musheer Khan's stellar all-round performance, featuring a half-century and a wicket, combined with Atharva Ankolekar's crucial three-wicket haul, propelled Mumbai to an emphatic 86-run victory over Uttarakhand.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur celebrate a wicket during Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Uttarakhand. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Key Points Musheer Khan scored a fluent 65 off 40 deliveries and also claimed a wicket, showcasing his all-round capabilities.

Atharva Ankolekar was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, taking three wickets for just 17 runs.

Mumbai posted a formidable total of 209 all out, with significant contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51) and Hardik Tamore (39).

Uttarakhand's chase faltered, managing only 123 runs, despite Shashwat Dangwal's aggressive 37.

Musheer Khan's commanding half-century and a three-wicket haul by Atharva Ankolekar powered Mumbai to a comprehensive 86-run victory over Uttarakhand in their Elite Group D clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 at the Jadavpur University 2nd Campus Ground in Salt Lake in Kolkata on Thursday.

Put in, Mumbai posted a formidable 209 all out in 20 overs before bowling out Uttarakhand for 123 in 16.5 overs.

The victory ensured Mumbai finished their Group D campaign unbeaten with 26 points from six wins and one washout to secure the top position in the standings.

Mumbai's Dominant Batting Display

The 21-year-old Musheer was the standout performer, scoring a fluent 65 off 40 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes, before returning to claim a wicket with his left-arm spin.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side got off to a flier with Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi and wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore taking the attack to the Uttarakhand bowlers from the outset.

The opening pair added 66 runs in just 28 deliveries, providing Mumbai with the perfect platform for a big total.

Tamore was particularly aggressive, smashing 39 off just 14 balls with six boundaries and two sixes as he capitalised on the powerplay restrictions.

Raghuvanshi played a more measured yet equally effective innings.

The right-hander struck 51 off 34 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and three sixes to register a well-compiled half-century.

With the opening partnership having laid a strong foundation, Musheer Khan then took charge of the innings and ensured Mumbai did not lose momentum.

His 65 off 40 balls included seven fours and two sixes and proved crucial in taking Mumbai towards the 200-run mark.

Sarfaraz Khan provided the perfect support at the other end, continuing Mumbai's aggressive approach with a quickfire 31 off just 15 deliveries.

Uttarakhand's Fightback

However, Uttarakhand made a spirited comeback through their experienced spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, who triggered a mini-collapse.

Suchith (3/28) first removed Sarfaraz and then dismissed Shivam Dube for a first-ball duck.

He followed it up by claiming the prized wicket of Mumbai captain Suryakumar who managed just one run.

Suryakumar's dismissal left Mumbai struggling at 175 for five in 15.6 overs.

Medium pacer Ravinder Negi (3/32) further dented Mumbai's batting in the closing stages, removing the well-set Musheer in the 19th over.

Negi then dismissed Sairaj Patil for three, completing a double strike in the penultimate over.

Mumbai's lower order, however, ensured the innings did not lose its momentum entirely.

Shardul Thakur provided a late flourish with a brisk 10 off just four deliveries, including a six, helping Mumbai cross the 200-run mark.

Mumbai's Bowling Dominance

Uttarakhand needed a strong start but Mumbai's bowlers kept taking wickets to bowl them out in 16.5 overs.

Skipper Kunal Chandela (19 off 12 balls) and Aarav Mahajan (15 off nine) offered brief resistance, but regular wickets prevented the visitors from building any meaningful partnership.

Shashwat Dangwal provided the main fightback with an aggressive 37 off just 20 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes.

Suchith added 19, but Mumbai's bowlers maintained control and wrapped up the innings in 16.5 overs.

Atharva Ankolekar (3/17) was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, while Maxwell Swaminathan claimed 2/35.

Dube, Patil, Thakur and Musheer took one each.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 209 all out in 20 overs (Musheer Khan 65, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 51; Jagadeesha Suchith 3/28, Ravinder Negi 3/32) beat Uttarakhand 123 all out in 16.5 overs (Shashwat Dangwal 37, Jagadeesha Suchith 19; Atharva Ankolekar 3/17, Maxwell Swaminathan 2/35) by 86 runs.