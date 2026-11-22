Mumbai showcased a dominant performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D match on Sunday, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi's unbeaten 84 leading them to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Chhattisgarh.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube scalped 3-21 as Mumbai beat Chhattisgarh by nine wickets in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Key Points Mumbai secured a comfortable nine-wicket win against Chhattisgarh in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D match on Sunday.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored Mumbai's chase with an unbeaten 84 runs, supported by Musheer Khan's quickfire 29 not out.

Shivam Dube was instrumental in restricting Chhattisgarh, taking three wickets for 21 runs.

Chhattisgarh's innings saw early impetus from captain Vikalp Tiwari (41) but struggled in the middle order before a late recovery.

In other Group D matches, Hyderabad defeated Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha beat Gujarat.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck an unbeaten 84 while Musheer Khan provided the finishing touches with a quickfire 29 not out as Mumbai chased down Chhattisgarh's target of 160 for a comfortable nine-wicket win in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D match in Kolkata on Sunday.

Mumbai's Dominant Chase Led By Raghuvanshi

Raghuvanshi anchored the chase with a 63-ball 84, hitting eight fours and three sixes, while Musheer smashed an unbeaten 16-ball 29, including three fours and a six, as Mumbai reached 162 for one in 18.5 overs at Eden Gardens.

Hardik Tamore also made a valuable contribution with a 34-ball 42, adding 105 runs for the opening wicket with Raghuvanshi to put Mumbai firmly in control of the chase.

Chhattisgarh's Innings and Mumbai's Bowling Effort

After electing to field, Mumbai restricted Chhattisgarh to 159 in 18.2 overs, with Shivam Dube returning figures of three for 21 in 3.2 overs. Tushar Deshpande and Maxwell Swaminathan chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Chhattisgarh got off to a brisk start despite losing Rahul Pradhan (5) and Amandeep Khare (14) inside the first two overs.

Captain Vikalp Tiwari provided the early impetus with an aggressive 18-ball 41, striking eight fours, while Dev Aditya Singh made four before falling to Shardul Thakur.

Tiwari's dismissal at 78 for five in the seventh over triggered a slowdown in the middle order, as Vijay Yadav (11), Ajay Mandal (10) and wicketkeeper Shashank Chandrakar (1) failed to make substantial contributions.

Prateek Yadav made 14 off 20 balls, but Chhattisgarh needed a late recovery to post a competitive total.

Jayant Yadav and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja provided that impetus with a 51-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Jayant scored 24 off 16 balls, hitting four boundaries, while Jadeja was Chhattisgarh's second-highest scorer after Tiwari with a 20-ball 28, including two fours and two sixes.

However, Dube dismissed Jayant and Jadeja in quick succession to wrap up the innings in the 19th over.

Mumbai Seal Convincing Victory

In reply, Mumbai lost Tamore in the 13th over after he had laid a solid foundation for the chase, but Raghuvanshi and Musheer ensured there were no further hiccups.

Raghuvanshi was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Other Group D Encounters

In another Group D match at Kolkata's Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Hyderabad beat Uttarakhand by four wickets, with left-arm medium pacer Chama Milind winning the Player of the Match award after returning figures of four for 25 in four overs.

Rakshan Readdi picked up three for 24 as Hyderabad bowled out Uttarakhand for 146 in 19.2 overs.

Hyderabad chased down the target with 27 balls to spare, with Kodimela Himateja top-scoring with 77 off 40 balls.

In the third Group D match of the day, which was reduced to 13 overs per side, Vidarbha got the better of Gujarat by five wickets.

Opting to field, Vidarbha restricted Gujarat to 128 for seven in 13 overs and then completed the chase, reaching 131 for five in 12.5 overs.