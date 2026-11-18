Maharashtra clinched a crucial two-wicket victory against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, marking their first win of the season alongside other significant results for Puducherry and Andhra.

IMAGE: Shaik Rasheed stroked 60 off 39 balls as Andhra beat Kerala by 29 runs in a Group C encounter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in Mohali on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Maharashtra secured their first win of the season, beating Himachal Pradesh by two wickets in a low-scoring Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Wednesday.

Cameos from Sahil Parakh, Rushikesh Sonawane, and Vicky Ostwal were crucial in Maharashtra's chase of 146 runs.

Puducherry continued their winning streak, defeating Assam by 61 runs after posting 192 for six.

Andhra registered a 29-run victory over Kerala, powered by half-centuries from Shaik Rasheed and Venkata Rahul.

Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by two wickets in a low scoring Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Maharashtra's First Victory

Maharashtra limited HP to 145 for five in 20 overs with Vivek Shelar and Vicky Ostwal taking a couple of wickets each.

Maharashtra did not have the best of starts as they lost the opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni cheaply.

However, cameos from Sahil Parakh (35 off 25 balls), Rushikesh Sonawane (42 off 33 balls) and Ostwal (25 not out off 18 balls) helped Maharashtra get over the line.

It was the first win of the season for Maharashtra after losses in their first two games.

Other Key Matches

In Mohali, Puducherry recorded a 61-run win over Assam after posting 192 for six. Aman Khan and Parameeswaran Sivarman made 55 and 53 respectively for Puducherry.

In response, Assam struggled to 131 for seven in 20 overs. Pradyun Saikia's 44 not out off 51 balls did not help the team's cause.

Adil Ayub Tunda was the pick of the bowlers for Puducherry. It was Puducherry's third straight win of the season.

In another game in Mohali, Andhra beat Kerala by 29 runs. Shaik Rasheed (60 off 39 balls) and Venkata Rahul (64 off 30 balls) fired Andhra to 225 for seven.

In response, Kerala could only score 196 for five. Abdul Basith's 70 not out off 35 balls did not prove to be enough for Kerala. It was the second win in three games for Andhra while Kerala suffered their second loss in three matches.