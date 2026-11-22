Madhya Pradesh secured a thrilling five-run victory over Maharashtra in a high-scoring Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C match on Sunday, thanks to Akshat Raghuwanshi's explosive half-century and crucial contributions from other batsmen.

FILE IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh, led by Rajat Patidar, lead Group A with 12 points and a healthy NRR of +1.723. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Akshat Raghuwanshi smashed a blistering 21-ball 50, including seven fours and three sixes, setting an aggressive tone for Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh posted an imposing total of 208 for nine, with Harsh Gawli contributing 55 and skipper Rajat Patidar adding 31.

Maharashtra's chase fell short by five runs, finishing at 203 for six, despite half-centuries from Arshin Kulkarni (54 not out), Prithvi Shaw (51), and Sahil Parakh (50).

Madhya Pradesh's spinners, Kumar Kartikeya and Shivang Kumar, claimed crucial wickets to break dangerous partnerships and stem Maharashtra's scoring.

The high-scoring Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw Madhya Pradesh hold their nerve to secure a narrow victory on Sunday.

Akshat Raghuwanshi smashed a blistering 21-ball 50 while skipper Rajat Patidar and Harsh Gawli made valuable contributions as Madhya Pradesh held their nerve to edge past Maharashtra by five runs in a high-scoring Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mohali on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Set Imposing Total

After being put in to bat, Madhya Pradesh posted an imposing 208 for nine, riding on Raghuwanshi's explosive knock, which was studded with seven fours and three sixes.

Gawli contributed a 43-ball 55, while Patidar struck 31 off 18 deliveries to provide further impetus to the innings.

Player of the Match Raghuwanshi set the tone with an aggressive approach at the top, sharing a 62-run opening stand with Gawli before being dismissed in the sixth over. He reached his half-century in just 21 balls, striking at an impressive 238.09.

Gawli anchored the innings and stitched together important partnerships, while Shivang Kumar chipped in with 23 off 14 balls.

Patidar then accelerated with three sixes before Mukesh Choudhary dismissed him in the 15th over.

Rahul Batham provided the late fireworks with an unbeaten 28 off just 10 balls, including four boundaries and a six, as Madhya Pradesh crossed the 200-run mark despite Vivek Shelar's three-wicket haul (3/35).

Mukesh also picked up two wickets but conceded 58 runs in his four overs.

Maharashtra's Valiant Chase Falls Short

In reply, Maharashtra came agonisingly close, finishing at 203 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Arshin Kulkarni kept Maharashtra in the hunt with an unbeaten 54 off 26 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes, while Prithvi Shaw (51 off 34 balls) and Sahil Parakh (50 off 20 balls) provided an explosive start.

Shaw and Parakh added 86 runs for the opening wicket, with the latter particularly aggressive, striking five fours and four sixes in his innings.

However, Madhya Pradesh fought back through their spinners.

Kumar Kartikeya claimed two wickets for 33 runs, dismissing Rushikesh Sonawane (12) and Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (14), while Shivang Kumar removed Shaw to break the dangerous opening partnership.

Despite Kulkarni's late resistance, Maharashtra lost momentum at crucial stages and fell just short of the target.

Key Performances and Match Deciders

Ramakrishna Ghosh scored 15 off 14 balls but was run out in the final over, while Siddhesh Veer was also run out off the last ball as Maharashtra ended at 203 for six.

Shelar was the pick of the Maharashtra bowlers with three wickets, while Patidar's side held on for a narrow victory.

In the day's other Group C matches, Himachal Pradesh beat Tripura by 32 runs in Mohali, while Keralam defeated Puducherry by 18 runs in New Chandigarh.