SMAT: Krunal Pandya Shines, But Baroda Lose Thriller to Chandigarh

Krunal Pandya delivered a stellar all-round performance for Baroda, scoring an unbeaten 40 and taking two crucial wickets, yet it wasn't enough to secure a victory as Chandigarh clinched a thrilling three-wicket win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

IMAGE: Baroda's Krunal Pandya took 2 wickets and conceded just 7 runs against Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A match against Chandigarh in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: RCB Xtra/X

Key Points Krunal Pandya scored an unbeaten 40 runs and took two wickets for just seven runs in his four overs.

Baroda posted a total of 148 for six, with Shivalik Sharma contributing 45 runs.

Chandigarh chased down the target of 149 with one ball to spare, thanks to captain Shivam Bhambri's 45 and Aarush Bhandari's 26.

Deepak Hooda also picked up two wickets for Baroda, conceding only six runs in two overs.

Mizoram lost to Jharkhand by six wickets in another Group A match.

Krunal Pandya showcased his all-round prowess but Baroda lost to Chandigarh by three wickets in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Mumbai on Saturday.

Pandya made an unbeaten 40 off 42 balls down the order to lift Baroda to 148 for six. Opener Shivalik Sharma scored 45 off 42 balls but, overall, Baroda struggled to force the pace throughout their innings. Known faces Jitesh Sharma and Deepak Hooda also did not make much impact on the proceedings with the bat.

Chandigarh's Chase and Other Results

Spinners, Pandya (2/7 in 4 overs) and Hooda (2/6 in 2 overs) had Chandigarh in all sorts of trouble. But a crucial 53-run stand for the fourth wicket between top-scorer skipper Shivam Bhambri (45) and Aarush Bhandari (26) helped Chandigarh went past the target with a ball to spare despite losing three quick wickets towards the end.

Brief scores:

Baroda: 148/6 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 40 not out, Shivalik Sharma 45; Bhagmender Lather 2/27) lost to Chandigarh: 149/7 in 19.5 overs (Shivam Bhambri 45, Aarush Bhandari 26; Krunal Pandya 2/7, Hooda 2/6) by 3 wickets.

Mizoram: 76 all out in 19.2 overs (Manender Singh 20; Pratyush Singh 3/13, Harsh Raj 3/16, Anukul Roy 2/14) lost to Jharkhand: 81/4 in 8.3 overs (Utkarsh Singh 45; Kuldip Yadav 2/26) by six wickets.