Delhi's dominant performance, spearheaded by captain Priyansh Arya's unbeaten half-century, secured their Super League qualification in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, while Haryana clinched a nail-biting victory against Jammu and Kashmir.

FILE IMAGE: Priyansh Arya smashed an unbeaten 56 off 30 balls as Delhi beat Railways to secure their last-eight spot in the the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Delhi crushed Railways by eight wickets, with captain Priyansh Arya scoring an unbeaten 56 off 30 balls, to qualify for the Super League stage.

Delhi's bowlers, led by Suyash Sharma (3/14) and Rajneesh Dadar (3/30), restricted Railways to 122 runs.

Tejasvi Dahiya contributed an explosive 42 not out off 16 deliveries, partnering with Arya to seal Delhi's chase in just 11.1 overs.

Haryana secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over Jammu and Kashmir, chasing 168 with Rahul Tewatia unbeaten on 20 off 11 balls.

Abdul Samad's 77 not out for J&K and Vanshaj Sharma's 4/28 were notable performances in the Haryana-J&K match.

Captain Priyansh Arya continued his impressive run, scoring an unbeaten half-century after Delhi's bowlers produced a disciplined effort to crush Railways by eight wickets in a Group B fixture and qualify for the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Thursday.

Delhi's Dominant Performance Secures Super League Spot

After opting to bat, Railways were bowled out for 122 in 19.5 overs as Delhi's bowlers kept a tight grip on the proceedings.

Arya then smashed a 30-ball 56 to guide Delhi to a comfortable chase of the 123-run target in just 11.1 overs.

The comprehensive win took Delhi to the top of the group standings, while their superior net run rate of +3.220 ensured they would finish at the summit irrespective of the other results.

Delhi made short work of the chase, with Arya and Tejasvi Dahiya producing an explosive unbeaten partnership.

Arya, who registered the second-highest individual score of 181 in men's T20 cricket in the previous game, struck eight fours and two sixes, while Dahiya smashed 42 not out off just 16 deliveries, including five sixes.

The pair added 77 runs for the third wicket after Delhi lost Yash Dhull (18) and Nitish Rana (4) in quick succession.

Dahiya's power-hitting and Arya's aggressive strokeplay ensured Delhi reached 127 for two in 11.1 overs, sealing a comprehensive victory with 53 balls to spare.

Earlier, leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, returning figures of 3/14 from his four overs, while medium pacer Rajneesh Dadar claimed three wickets for 30 runs.

Eshaan Goyal top-scored for Railways with 37 off 41 balls, while Shivam Chaudhary contributed 32 off 25 deliveries to provide some resistance in the middle order.

Railways, however, struggled to build partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals after getting off to a reasonable start.

Tewatia Guides Haryana To Thrilling Victory

Rahul Tewatia held his nerve in a tense finish as Haryana edged past Jammu and Kashmir by two wickets in their Group B match.

Chasing 168, Haryana reached 171 for eight in 19.5 overs, with Tewatia remaining unbeaten on 20 off 11 balls, including two sixes, to seal the victory with one ball to spare.

Yashvardhan Dalal provided an aggressive start with 38 off 18 balls, while Ankit Kumar contributed 35 off 28 deliveries.

However, J&K fought back through Vanshaj Sharma, who claimed four wickets for 28 runs, and Brijesh Sharma (2/24) to keep the contest alive.

Earlier, Abdul Samad struck an unbeaten 77 off 45 balls, studded with five fours and six sixes, to guide J&K to 167 for nine after they had slipped to 56 for four.

Qamran Iqbal chipped in with 25 off 12 balls, but Haryana's bowlers kept the scoring in check.

Kanishk Chouhan was the standout performer with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3/10 from three overs, while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets.

Brief scores:

Railways 122 all out in 19.5 overs (Eshaan Goyal 37, Shivam Chaudhary 32; Suyash Sharma 3/14, Rajneesh Dadar 3/30) lost to Delhi 127 for 2 in 11.1 overs (Priyansh Arya 56 not out, Tejasvi Dahiya 42 not out; Jamshed Alam 1/13) by eight wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir 167/9 in 20 overs (Abdul Samad 77 not out; Kanishk Chouhan 3/10) lost to Haryana 171/8 in 19.5 overs (Yashvardhan Dalal 38, Ankit Kumar 35, Rahul Tewatia 20 not out; Vanshaj Sharma 4/28, Brijesh Sharma 2/24) by 2 wickets.