Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a match-winning performance with three crucial wickets, guiding Uttar Pradesh to a 30-run victory over Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while Jharkhand also triumphed over Karnataka in Group A action.

FILE IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 3/19 as Uttar Pradesh beat Chandigarh by 30 runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets, including two in the 19th over, to help Uttar Pradesh beat Chandigarh by 30 runs on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh posted 190 for seven, with wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Juyal scoring an unbeaten 64 off 28 balls.

In another Group A match, Jharkhand secured a seven-wicket victory over Karnataka, chasing down 174 with Virat Singh and Anukul Roy forging a 110-run partnership.

Uttar Pradesh now have two wins from four matches, moving to sixth place, while Jharkhand also have eight points, inching closer to Karnataka.

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed three wickets as Uttar Pradesh defeated Chandigarh by 30 runs in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai on Friday.

This was UP's second win from four matches and helped them move up to sixth on the table with eight points.

Chandigarh stayed at seventh in the eight-team group with four points from as many matches.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Match-Winning Spell

Chasing a challenging 191, Chandigarh was rocked early when Bhuvneshwar dismissed experienced Manan Vohra for 12. They eventually ended up at 160 for eight.

Arjun Azad and skipper Shivam Bhambri fell in quick succession after a second wicket stand of 42.

Bhuvneshwar then deepened Chandigarh's woes, ousting Bhagmender Lather and Chiragvir Dhindsa in the fourth and fifth ball of the 19th over as they slipped to 141 for seven.

Earlier, wicketkeeper batter Aryan Juyal made an unbeaten 64 off mere 28 balls with seven fours and four sixes as Uttar Pradesh raced to 190 for seven in 20 overs.

Jharkhand Overcome Karnataka

A strong all-round effort helped defending champions Jharkhand beat Karnataka by seven wickets in another Group A match.

Karnataka (RR: +0.61) are now placed fourth on the table with eight points while Jharkhand (RR: +0.47) have inched closer to them at fifth with eight points.

Veteran Manish Pandey top-scored for Karnataka with 34 as the former champions put on board a fighting 174 for nine.

Virat Singh (60 not out, 34b) and skipper Anukul Roy (54 not out, 38b) shared an alliance of 110 runs for the unbeaten fourth wicket as Jharkhand reached 178 for three in 19.1 overs.

Brief scores:

Uttar Pradesh 190/7 in 20 overs (Aryan Juyal 64 not out, Karan Sharma 33; Hardik Chowdhry 2/25) beat Chandigarh 160/8 in 20 overs (Arjun Azad 39, Aarush Bhandari 26 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/19) by 30 runs.

Karnataka 174/9 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 34, Praveen Dubey 30; Pratyush Kumar 3/29) lost to Jharkhand 178/3 in 19.1 overs (Utkarsh Singh 34, Virat Singh 60 not out, Anukul Roy 54 not out; Manvanth Kumar 1/21) by 7 wickets.