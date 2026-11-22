Discover how Baroda, powered by Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya, secured a crucial four-wicket victory over Bengal to top Group A in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while Karnataka's knockout hopes hang in the balance after a defeat to Chandigarh.

FILE IMAGE: Krunal Pandya claimed two key wickets in Baroda's four-wicket win over Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A match in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: RCB Xtra/X

Key Points Baroda defeated Bengal by four wickets in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday.

Jitesh Sharma (54) and Shashwat Rawat (51) anchored Baroda's chase, while Krunal Pandya took two crucial wickets for Baroda.

Bengal's innings was led by skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored 78 off 46 balls.

Former champions Karnataka lost to Chandigarh by seven wickets, jeopardizing their chances of reaching the SMAT knockouts.

Rajasthan also secured a win against Mizoram by 67 runs.

India players Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya played pivotal roles as Baroda defeated Bengal by four wickets in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai on Sunday.

The victory helped Baroda (NRR: 2.3) top Group A with 16 points from five matches. Rajasthan also have 16 points but are placed second owing to an inferior net run rate of 1.8.

Bengal remained third in the table with 12 points from five matches.

Baroda's Dominant Performance

Batting first, Bengal made 172 for six, with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran scoring 78 off 46 balls (10x4s, 2x6s).

Easwaran was involved in two useful partnerships during his innings -- a 55-run second-wicket stand with Abhishek Porel (29), followed by a 60-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shakir Gandhi (26).

Spin bowling all-rounder Krunal dismissed Porel and Sudip Kumar Gharami to stem Bengal's momentum.

Baroda's chase was anchored by Jitesh (54, 29b), Shashwat Rawat (51, 35b) and the hard-hitting Shivalik Sharma (31, 16b).

Medium pacer Sayan Ghosh took three wickets, but Bengal did not have enough runs on the board to defend.

Karnataka's Knockout Hopes Dented

Former champions Karnataka are in danger of missing the SMAT knockouts after going down to Chandigarh by seven wickets.

Chandigarh bowled out Karnataka for a paltry 95 before reaching 96 for three in 13.5 overs.

The defeat pushed Karnataka, who have eight points from five matches, down to fifth place, while Chandigarh moved up one place to sixth.

Brief Scores:

Bengal 172/6 in 20 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 78, Shakir Gandhi 26; Krunal Pandya 2/33) lost to Baroda 173/6 in 18.3 overs (Jitesh Sharma 54, Shashwat Rawat 51, Shivalik Sharma 31; Sayan Ghosh 3/33) by 4 wickets.

Karnataka 95 all out in 17.5 overs (Karun Nair 25; Hardik Chowdhary 3/17, Bhagmender Lather 3/19) lost to Chandigarh 96/3 in 13.5 overs (Shivam Bhambri 52; Shreesha Achar 2/27) by seven wickets.

Rajasthan 224/5 in 20 overs (Kumar Singh Rathore 116 not out, Mukul Choudhary 28) beat Mizoram 157/5 in 20 overs (Chinmay Sutar 48; Rahul Chahar 2/31) by 67 runs.