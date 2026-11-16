Suthar, Chahar lead Rajasthan to victory over Jharkhand in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Discover how Rajasthan, Baroda, and Uttar Pradesh secured significant victories in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, featuring standout performances from Manav Suthar, Deepak Chahar, and Shivalik Sharma.

IMAGE: Captain Deepak Chahar claimed 2/18 in Rajasthan's dominant win over Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajasthan, led by Manav Suthar and Deepak Chahar, defeated defending champions Jharkhand by 55 runs on Monday.

Baroda secured an eight-wicket victory over Mizoram, with opener Shivalik Sharma smashing an unbeaten 101 off just 39 balls.

Uttar Pradesh beat Karnataka by 16 runs, anchored by Divyansh Joshi's 65 and Sameer Rizvi's 46 not out.

Manav Suthar continued his strong performance, having also taken 2 for 30 in Rajasthan's previous win over Uttar Pradesh.

Manav Suthar and captain Deepak Chahar led Rajasthan's bowling charge in their 55-run win over defending champions Jharkhand in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Mumbai on Monday.

Suthar (3/25) and Chahar (2/18) combined to reduce Jharkhand to 28 for 5, eventually bowling them out for 111 in 17.5 overs, 55 runs short of Rajasthan's 166.

Rahul Chahar and Himanshu Rana chipped in with two wickets apiece, while Rohan Rajbar got one to help Rajasthan notch their second consecutive win.

Rajasthan's Dominant Performance

Earlier, put in to bat, Rajasthan made 166 all out in 19.3 overs, with Kartik Sharma top-scoring with 39 off 32 balls.

Opener Rohan Rajbar and Mukul Choudhary contributed 35 and 31 respectively. Suthar, who missed out on selection for the New Zealand Test tour, had also taken 2 for 30 in Rajasthan's win over Uttar Pradesh.

Other Key Matches and Standout Batting

Elsewhere, opener Shivalik Sharma starred with a blistering 101 not out off just 39 balls in Baroda's easy eight-wicket win over Mizoram.

Sharma struck five fours and 11 sixes in his hurricane unbeaten innings as Baroda chased down the target of 134 in just 10.2 overs. He reached fifty in 18 balls before completing his hundred in 39 balls.

In another match, Uttar Pradesh beat Karnataka by 16 runs.

Put in to bat, UP made 204 for 5 with opener Divyansh Joshi anchoring the innings with a 34-ball 65, hitting seven fours and four sixes.

He was the last UP batter to get out. Sameer Rizvi made a late flourish with a 23-ball 46 not out.

Chasing a stiff 205, Karnataka were restricted to 188 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan was the most successful bowler with 3/28 while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/36) and Yas Dayal (2/41) chipped in with two wickets apiece.