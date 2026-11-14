SMAT: Prithvi Shaw fails as Maharashtra go down to Puducherry

Prithvi Shaw's Maharashtra faced a disappointing 15-run defeat against Puducherry in their opening Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match, while Andhra secured a dominant 43-run victory over Tripura in other Group C action.

IMAGE: Maharashtra's captain Prithvi Shaw made 32 off 25 balls before being dismissed in their Group C match against Puducherry in Mohali on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prithvi Shaw's Maharashtra lost to Puducherry by 15 runs in their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 opener.

Puducherry posted a challenging total of 204 for nine, with key contributions from Bhanu Anand, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, and Pugazhendi Akash.

Despite a strong start and a half-century from Sahil Parikh, Maharashtra's chase faltered after losing Shaw and Ramakrishna Ghosh in quick succession.

In another Group C match, Andhra defeated Tripura by 43 runs, successfully defending a modest total of 141.

Andhra's bowlers, led by Cheepurapalli Stephen and KV Sasikanth, bundled out Tripura for just 98 runs.

Skipper Prithvi Shaw, who is looking to revive his career, failed to live up to the expectations as Maharashtra lost to Puducherry by 15 runs in their opening Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Mohali on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Puducherry rode on vital contributions from opener Bhanu Anand (46 off 27 balls), Parameeswaran Sivaraman (46 off 21 balls) and Pugazhendi Akash (42 off 14 balls) to post a challenging 204 for nine. For Maharashtra, Vicky Ostwal (2/23), Mukesh Choudhary (2/27) and Prasanth Solanki (2/36) shared six wickets among them.

Maharashtra's Chase Derailed

Chasing 205, Maharashtra made a bright start with Shaw (32 off 25 balls) and Arshin Kulkarni (33 off 18 balls) stitching 44 runs in 4.4 overs. Shaw and Sahil Parikh (57 off 29 balls) then shared 71 runs for the second wicket off 40 balls to keep Maharashtra afloat.

But two wickets in the form of Shaw and Ramakrishna Ghosh, within a span of two balls in the 14th over, derailed their chase. Rahul Tripathi (35 off 27 balls) tried his best but didn't get the desired support from the other end despite having plenty of wickets in hand as Maharashtra suffered their first defeat in the tournament.

Andhra's Clinical Victory

In another Group C match, Andhra dished out a clinical bowling display to register a 43-run win over Tripura in Mullanpur. Sent in to bat, Andhra posted a modest 141 for nine. SDNV Prasad remained unbeaten on 50 off 33 balls, while Ashwin Hebbar scored 34 off 16 balls and Sreeram Rahul made 27.

Chasing 142, Tripura were bundled out for 98 in 17.2 overs with Cheepurapalli Stephen (3/29), KV Sasikanth (3/12) and Bailapudi Yeswanth (2/24) doing most of the damage. For Tripura, Arindam Barman top-scored with a 14-ball 25.

Brief Scores Summary

At Mohali: Puducherry 204 for 9 in 20 overs (Bhanu Anand 46, Parameeswaran Sivaraman 46, Pugazhendi Akash 42; Vicky Ostwal 2/23) beat Maharashtra 189 for 5 in 20 overs (Sahil Parikh 57; Badal Rawat 3/12) by 15 runs.

At Mullanpur: Andhra 141 f0r 9 (SDNV Prasad 50; Viki Saha 3/23) beat Tripura 98 all out in 17.2 overs (Arindam Barman 25; KV Sasikanth 3/12, Cheepurapalli Stephen 3/29) by 43 runs.