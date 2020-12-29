Sydney to host third Test against India despite COVID-19 fears

December 29, 2020 17:57 IST

IMAGE: The "Pink Test" has become a tradition at the Sydney Cricket Ground and in its 12th year last summer raised 1.2 million Australian dollars for the McGrath foundation. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sydney will remain the venue for Australia's third Test against India next month despite the COVID-19 outbreak in the city's northern beach suburbs, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday.

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) reported three new cases on Tuesday but CA decided against changing the venue.

"We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around the country," CA's interim chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year's Test at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground).

"We are confident that both this match, and the fourth Test in Brisbane, will play out in a safe and successful manner."

"We are very grateful to the Queensland Government for their willingness to work with us to deliver the series as planned in a manner that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, officials, staff and the wider community as its top priority," Hockley said.

"In response to the public health situation in NSW and the requirements of the Queensland Government, CA will put in place appropriate biosecurity measures and we thank all players, staff and broadcasters for their cooperation to play the matches safely," he added.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was kept on standby to host back-to back matches against India, who won the traditional Boxing Day Test at the MCG by eight wickets on Tuesday.

The "Pink Test" has become a tradition at the Sydney Cricket Ground and in its 12th year last summer raised 1.2 million Australian dollars for the McGrath foundation, a charity set up by former pacer Glenn McGrath to support breast cancer patients.

"We are thrilled the Vodafone Pink Test will still take place at the SCG. It is the home of the Pink Test and the spirit and support of the crowd at the SCG have become a huge part of the Pink Test atmosphere over the past 12 years," McGrath said in a statement.

The four-Test series is level at 1-1 ahead of the third match in Sydney starting on January 7.

