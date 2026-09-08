Kadowaki-Fleming to captain Japan in one-off T20 International vs India

Japan's national cricket team is set to make history by playing a one-off T20 International against cricketing powerhouse India on September 22, marking a significant moment for both nations' diplomatic and sporting ties.

IMAGE: To be played under the banner of the Suzuki Cup, the India vs Japan T20 International will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations. Photograph: Japan Cricket Association/X

Key Points Japan's national cricket team will play a historic one-off T20 International against India on September 22 in Sano.

The match, part of the Suzuki Cup, commemorates the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

The Japanese squad, led by Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, is the same team preparing for the upcoming Asian Games.

Japan's leading run-scorer Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming will lead his country in the historic one-off T20 International against India on September 22 in Sano with the hosts opting to field the same squad that will play in the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb are the other two players with the experience of more than 50 T20Is, stated the International Cricket Council (ICC).

To be played under the banner of the Suzuki Cup, it will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

"As part of their Asian Games preparation, the side have opted not to include players who are eligible to play T20Is under ICC regulations but ineligible under Asian Games rules," it added.

Key Players And Squad Details

The 30-year-old Kadowaki-Fleming has appeared in 55 T20Is and scored 1871 runs at a strike rate of 139.41. He has two hundreds and 12 half centuries to his credit.

The Asian Games begin on September 19.

The men's cricket competition will get underway from September 24. Ranked No 1, India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, while Japan are placed 41st in ICC T20 rankings.

The 15-member Japanese squad also includes wicket-keeper Wataru Miyauchi and leg-spinner Makoto Taniyama, who is inspired by late Australian great Shane Warne.

He is Japan's leading wicket-taker. Rookie spin-bowling all-rounder Jake Kusuda-Nairn has also been included on the basis of his domestic performances along side medium pacer Tsuyoshi Takada.

Diplomatic Significance And Upcoming Matches

The match against India is part of an initiative that stems from an agreement during a summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.

Japan will also play two T20Is against Hong Kong on September 19 and 20.

They face Afghanistan (September 24) and Nepal (September 26) at the Asian Games, needing to finish in the top two to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Japan's Squad: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.