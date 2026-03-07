HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Sutherland's Historic Ton, Perry Record Power Australia at WACA

Sutherland's Historic Ton, Perry Record Power Australia at WACA

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2026 16:40 IST

x

Annabel Sutherland scored 129 to become the first woman to hit centuries in three consecutive Test innings as Ellyse Perry set a new Australia women's Test run record.

Australia's Annabel Sutherland struck a third consecutive Test ton in as many innings in the one-off pink-ball Test against India at the WACA in Perth on Sunday

IMAGE: Australia's Annabel Sutherland struck a third consecutive Test ton in as many innings in the one-off pink-ball Test against India at the WACA in Perth on Sunday. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Australia's Annabel Sutherland became the first woman cricketer to score hundreds in three consecutive innings in a Test when she hit a 129-run knock on Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test match against India at the WACA Stadium in Australia.

 

Playing her seventh Test match, Sutherland hit her fourth Test century with the help of 17 fours. She took 171 balls to make 129 runs, which helped Australia take a considerable lead in the match.

This is Sutherland's third consecutive century in Test cricket and her fourth ton in the last five Tests.

The 24-year-old all-rounder came to bat at number five and added 128 runs for the fourth wicket with Ellyse Perry (76) and then went on to add 54 runs for the fifth wicket with Beth Mooney.

Record for Perry

Ellyse Perry is the only woman to have scored more than 1,000 runs and taken more than 30 wickets in Tests

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry is the only woman to have scored more than 1,000 runs and taken more than 30 wickets in Tests. Photograph: Ellyse Perry/Instagram

Perry also became the highest run-scorer (1006 runs) for Australia women in Test cricket and the second woman Australian cricketer to cross the 100-run mark. She overtook Karen Rolton (1002) to become the highest run-scorer for Australia woman in the traditional format.

Perry also becomes the only woman to have scored more than 1,000 runs and taken more than 30 wickets in Tests.

With 715 runs already in her Test career, Sutherland is the eighth leading run-scorer for Australia woman in Test cricket. She has made her runs at an astonishing average of 89. She has gone past 50 runs four times in her career and has always converted them to a century. Her best score in Test cricket is 210 whch she made against South Africa in 2024 at the same ground.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

New Zealand skipper: Pressure on India in T20 WC Final
New Zealand skipper: Pressure on India in T20 WC Final
Santner: 'Wouldn't Mind Breaking a Few Hearts'
Santner: 'Wouldn't Mind Breaking a Few Hearts'
Agarkar's Big Calls Shape India's White-Ball Success
Agarkar's Big Calls Shape India's White-Ball Success
T20 WC Final: India On Brink Of History As Plucky NZ Await
T20 WC Final: India On Brink Of History As Plucky NZ Await
T20 WC: Where has Varun Chakaravarthy gone wrong?
T20 WC: Where has Varun Chakaravarthy gone wrong?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)3:12

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO