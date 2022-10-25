News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sussex re-sign Cheteshwar Pujara for 2023 County season

Sussex re-sign Cheteshwar Pujara for 2023 County season

October 25, 2022 08:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Since joining Sussex last year, India’s star batter made an enormous impact on the south coast side, scoring over 1000 County Championship runs, including a record-breaking three double centuries and finishing the season with an average of 109.4.

Sussex's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot as Middlesex's Joe Cracknell looks on during the Royal London Cup match at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove, England, on August 23, 2022.

IMAGE: Sussex's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot as Middlesex's Joe Cracknell looks on during the Royal London Cup match at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove, England, on August 23, 2022. Photograph: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara has extended his contract with England county club Sussex for the 2023 season.

Since joining Sussex last year, India’s star batter made an enormous impact on the south coast side, scoring over 1000 County Championship runs, including a record-breaking three double centuries and finishing the season with an average of 109.4.

 

His outstanding form continued into the 50-over Royal London Cup, where he captained the side in the absence of the injured Tom Haines, leading the team to the semi-finals of the competition.

In nine RL50 appearances Pujara averaged 89.14, at a strike-right of 111.62, with a highest score of 174 against Surrey off just 131 deliveries.

That knock was the highest by any Sussex batter in List-A cricket at the time. The record was remarkably bettered by Ali Orr (206) just five days later.

Speaking on returning to Sussex, Pujara said, "I am glad to be back with Sussex for the 2023 season. I thoroughly enjoyed my last stint with the club last season, both on and off the field and I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's growth and success in the coming year."

Sussex Performance Director, Keith Greenfield, added, "It is fantastic news that Cheteshwar will be returning in 2023, we all saw the class he showed with the bat and his performances, but he was also outstanding in our young dressing room as a world-class role model for them to follow."

Pujara last played a Test for India against England at Birmingham, where he scored 13 and 66 runs in each innings respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
SA, Zimbabwe feel umpires, not rain, played spoilsport
SA, Zimbabwe feel umpires, not rain, played spoilsport
How King Kohli got going when the going got tough!
How King Kohli got going when the going got tough!
The greats name Kohli everything from alien to beast
The greats name Kohli everything from alien to beast
Serena 'not retired'; chances of returning 'very high'
Serena 'not retired'; chances of returning 'very high'
Soccer star Zidane melts hearts with new wax statue
Soccer star Zidane melts hearts with new wax statue
Windies coach Simmons steps down after T20 WC exit
Windies coach Simmons steps down after T20 WC exit
West Ham see off Bournemouth amid VAR controversy
West Ham see off Bournemouth amid VAR controversy

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Windies coach Simmons steps down after T20 WC exit

Windies coach Simmons steps down after T20 WC exit

Pandya pays emotional tribute to Kohli

Pandya pays emotional tribute to Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances