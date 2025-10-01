Suryavanshi, Trivedi hit tons as India U-19 dominate Day 2

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, raced to the century mark from just 78 balls against Australia Under-19 on Day 2 of the first Youth Test in Brisbane. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a T20-style 86-ball 113, while Vedant Trivedi made a patient 140 as India Under-19 took a commanding 185-run lead against Australia Under-19 in the first Youth Test, in Brisbane, on Wednesday.



India U-19 ended with 428 all out in 81.3 overs, scoring at more than five runs per over.



Australia U-19, who made 243 in the first innings, were 8/1 at stumps on day two, trailing the visitors by 177 runs.



The youngest IPL centurion at 14 years of age, Suryavanshi made his intent crystal clear with back to back fours off Hayden Schiller in the first over of the innings. He raced to the century mark from just 78

balls.The southpaw's 152-run stand with Trivedi (140 off 192) set India U-19 on course for a big total.Suryavanshi slammed eight sixes and nine fours in his entertaining knock.Against the pacers, Suryavanshi targeted the extra cover region for his crisp hits while using the slog sweep and cut against the spinners.Suryavanshi, who was also a part of the U-19 tour of England but did not score a hundred in the red ball games, got to three figures with a beautiful cover drive off left-arm spinner Aryan Sharma.When leg-spinner Zed Hollick was introduced into the attack, Suryavanshi swept him for a six in the cow corner region. He also flaunted his ramp shot against the pacers as he got closer to his 100.

Besides Trivedi and Suryavanshi, the other contribution came from Khilan Patel, who struck 49 off as many balls.



Prior to the two-match Youth Test rubber, the two teams faced each other in a three-game Youth ODI series, which the Ayush Mhatre-led India won 3-0.