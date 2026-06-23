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Suryansh Shedge called up for UK T20Is, replaces Reddy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi June 23, 2026 15:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Promising all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been called up to India's T20I squads for the upcoming series against Ireland and England, stepping in for the injured Nitish Reddy, highlighting the depth of talent in Indian cricket.

Suryansh Shedge

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge earned his call-up after strong performances for India A in Sri Lanka and for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Key Points

  • Suryansh Shedge replaces injured all-rounder Nitish Reddy in India's T20I squads for UK tours.
  • Nitish Reddy was ruled out of the white-ball tour due to a quadriceps injury sustained during the ODI series against Afghanistan.
  • He scored 147 runs in five matches for India A and 131 runs at a strike rate of 251.92 for Mumbai.
  • Reddy was also expected to cover for Hardik Pandya, who is dealing with a quadriceps niggle.

The promising Suryansh Shedge has replaced injured all-rounder Nitish Reddy in India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, the BCCI said.

Earlier, India were dealt a blow as Reddy was ruled out of the white ball tour of UK with a quadriceps injury that he had sustained during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

 

The men's selection committee has named Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, the BCCI said in a statement.

Shedge's Impressive Form Earns Call-Up

Shedge earned the call-up following a string of impressive performances for India A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka. Batting in the middle order, the 23-year-old scored 147 runs in five matches and also chipped in with the ball, bowling 23 overs across the tournament.

He was also one of the standout performers for Mumbai in their victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024-25, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 251.92 in the lower middle order.

Reddy was also supposed to fill in the void left by Hardik Pandya, who also has quadriceps niggle and is not in condition to bowl 10 overs in ODIs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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