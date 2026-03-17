Suryakumar Yadav Sets Example with Apology to Daryl Mitchell After Arshdeep Throw

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav took a leadership stance by personally apologising to New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell after an on-field incident involving Arshdeep Singh during the World Cup final, showcasing the importance of sportsmanship and setting a positive example.

IMAGE: In the T20 World Cup final, Arshdeep Singh's throw hit Daryl Mitchell after which captain Suryakumar Yadav apologised to the New Zealand batter. Photograph: X

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav apologised to Daryl Mitchell after Arshdeep Singh's throw hit him during the World Cup final.

Arshdeep Singh was fined for the incident and initially did not apologise, leading to a confrontation.

Suryakumar Yadav emphasised the importance of setting a good example as a leader.

Arshdeep Singh later issued a public apology to Daryl Mitchell, acknowledging the unintentional nature of the throw.

The incident highlights the intensity of the game and the importance of sportsmanship in cricket.

India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he personally apologised to New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell after he was hit by an Arshdeep Singh throw during the recent World Cup final, as he wanted to set an example of good leadership.

Arshdeep was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point by the ICC for throwing the ball that hit Mitchell on his pads. The pacer did not immediately apologise which prompted Mitchell to confront him, leading to an intervention by Suryakumar and the on-field umpires.

Arshdeep eventually issued a public apology and the two players shook hands at the end of the match that India won by 96 runs to retain the trophy.

Asked about the aggression on display in that moment during a podcast interview with PTI Videos, Suryakumar made light of the incident.

"Heat of the moment mein kabhi kabhi ho jaata hai (It happens in the heat of the moment sometimes). At that time you don't fully understand what is happening. But later, I told paaji, that this is not how it happens. He then spoke to Mitchell and it was a light moment," the skipper said.

Suryakumar Yadav's Perspective on Leadership

"He took it in his stride. But it was very important for me to go and tell Daryl Mitchell myself, because as a leader, what example you set on the ground, that is also also very important.

"So I went and told him (Mitchell) the same thing, if Arshdeep did it deliberately, then I am sorry. And even if he did not do it deliberately, I am sorry," he revealed.

Arshdeep Singh's Apology

Arshdeep's public apology came soon after the match during a post-match interview with the broadcaster.

"Just want to apologise to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung and hit him so just wanted to say sorry to him for that. It was not intentional," he had said.