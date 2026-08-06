Suryakumar Yadav's July Was All About Daddy Duties

Suryakumar Yadav spent July embracing the joys of fatherhood with daughter Riddhima and celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with Devisha Shetty.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav shared heartwarming moments with his daughter on social media. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav embraced fatherhood in July after welcoming daughter Riddhima in May 2026.

Suryakumar and Devisha Shetty celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, making the month extra special.

Suryakumar Yadav's July was less about cricket and more about cherishing life as a first-time father.

After welcoming daughter Riddhima with Devisha Shetty on May 7, 2026, the former India T20 captain spent the month making memories at home.

Whether it was carrying his little girl in his arms, lovingly combing her hair or taking her out for walks in her baby walker, SKY's heartwarming dad moments melted fans' hearts on social media.

The month became even more special as Suryakumar and Devisha celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with their two-month-old daughter completing the family.