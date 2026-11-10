From World Cup high to team exile, Suryakumar finds his way back through fatherhood

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav shares his emotional journey of rediscovering his love and passion for the game after being dropped from the national team post the T20 World Cup triumph, crediting his daughter's birth and wife's advice for his renewed focus.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is looking forward to performing well for Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/X

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav faced a difficult period after being dropped from the Indian team following the T20 World Cup win on March 8, 2026.

The birth of his baby girl in May offered a crucial distraction and helped him shift his focus away from the disappointment.

He reconnected with his wife, Devisha Shetty, who encouraged him to rekindle the love and passion for cricket he had as a 15-year-old.

Yadav is now training with renewed vigour and will next be seen in action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

He advises young cricketers to prioritise playing for Mumbai and India over solely focusing on IPL contracts.

Getting dropped after leading the team to a T20 World Cup triumph was tough to deal with, but former India captain Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged on Tuesday that he has now rediscovered his "love and passion" for cricket.

Surykumar's previous appearance in India colours came in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on March 8, 2026, a game which India won by 96 runs.

The Mumbai batter made a first-ball duck in that match, extending a sequence of low scores, which eventually led to his ouster.

Coping With Setbacks

"Post the T20 World Cup win it has been a little difficult. I don't want to run away from that fact. If you are not honest with yourself, it is very difficult to lead a happy life," Suryakumar said during a T20 Mumbai League Celebration of Champions event in Mumbai.

However, Suryakumar said the birth of his daughter earlier this year offered him a welcome distraction from the inner turmoil.

"To be very honest, it (not being part of the team) has been very difficult. But at the same time, during the IPL, I was blessed with a baby girl in May. The focus shifted completely towards her. The last few months, since she was born, have been very beautiful," he said.

A Daughter's Influence

Gradually, his thinking moved towards cricket, and now he genuinely hopes to add to his 113 T20I caps.

"The first two months, though, were very difficult. But then I thought, why not go back to thinking about how I was before?

"How I started my cricket… all I used to think about was playing age-group cricket for Mumbai and eventually representing Mumbai in First-Class cricket," he said.

Then the 36-year-old had a sit down with his wife - Devisha Shetty - to ponder over his future.

Rekindling the Passion

"I sat down and thought about all these things and started chatting with my wife. She said the same thing - I needed to bring back the love and passion for the game that I had when I was a 15-year-old kid, who wanted to represent Mumbai in Under-15 cricket," Suryakumar said.

Her words brought in the change in his attitude.

"So, that's what I started thinking about, and I am now following the same things I did 10-15 years ago. I am training again, following the same passion and the same love for the game.

"Everything is back to normal now. When you start thinking about it and focus on playing this sport, you want to do well for your team and your family. Things change completely, and that's what I am doing right now.

"The main goal is what I used to think about before, win games for Mumbai and win the championship for Mumbai," he added.

Guidance for Aspiring Cricketers

The first step in that direction is the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament where he will lead Mumbai.

But he was quick to remind the young Mumbaikars not to make getting an IPL contract their "end goal."

"See, the end goal, or even the first goal, should never be to think about playing in the IPL. Everyone dreams of playing for India. If you ask any kid playing on the Maidans of Bombay cricket, they won't say they want to play in the IPL."

"They will first say, 'I want to represent Mumbai at the age-group level. I want to represent Mumbai in First-Class cricket. I want to have that cap, which is really special."

"After that, when you do well in domestic cricket and put up terrific performances, you get recognised. That is when everything else comes into the picture.

"So, the first dream has to be playing for India, but you have to take it one step at a time."