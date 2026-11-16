Sarfaraz Khan praises Suryakumar Yadav's 'white-ball God' form

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has hailed Suryakumar Yadav as a "white-ball god" following his explosive 82-run knock off just 29 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, sparking discussions about his potential national team comeback.

FILE IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav scored a rapid 82 runs off 29 balls for Mumbai against Gujarat on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/X

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav scored 82 off 29 balls, including nine fours and seven sixes, reaching his fifty in 18 balls in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D match.

Sarfaraz Khan described Suryakumar Yadav as batting like a "white-ball god" and highlighted his improved shots, making him a more dangerous batsman.

Suryakumar Yadav was stripped of the T20I captaincy and dropped from India's T20I side in June, three months after leading the team to the T20 World Cup title.

Sarfaraz Khan, who remained unbeaten on 40 off 17 balls in the same match, discussed his fitness and goal-setting approach, having shed 20 kg.

The two cricketers frequently discuss improving their game and strategies against bowlers, focusing on how to score runs effectively.

India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is batting like a "white-ball god" and should make a comeback to the national side, said Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan on Monday.

Suryakumar smashed 82 off 29 balls, including nine fours and seven sixes, and reached his fifty in 18 balls as Mumbai chased down 198 against Gujarat with 26 balls to spare in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D match in Kolkata.

Suryakumar's Explosive Form

"Right now he is batting like a white-ball god. You've all seen the kind of shots he has been playing lately. Just the day before yesterday he scored a 50 off 15 balls, and today again he scored a 50 off 18 balls," Sarfaraz, who remained unbeaten on 40 off 17 balls, told reporters.

"Watching him feels like he is playing a video game, not batting. We are very lucky that he is our teammate. If he were on the opposite side, we would be in a lot of tension."

Suryakumar was stripped of the captaincy and dropped from India's T20I side in June, three months after leading the team to the T20 World Cup title. Shreyas Iyer replaced him as India skipper.

Comeback and Improvement

"Making a comeback is not difficult at all for Surya. He has improved certain shots. His straight shots down the ground are going very long. He always had those shots, but he has become an even more dangerous batsman than before," Sarfaraz said.

He, however, said the two never discuss a comeback.

"Whenever we sit together, we only talk about cricket, how we can improve, how we could have scored runs off a particular bowler who bowled well today.

"Whenever I'm in the room with him, I discuss with him what I can and cannot do. Whatever he tells me, whether we are at dinner or lunch, makes things very easy for me."

Sarfaraz Khan's Personal Goals

The 29-year-old has played six Tests for India, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including a maiden Test century against New Zealand in October 2024.

Sarfaraz, who hasn't played for India since the New Zealand series, said he is not too keen on setting any particular individual target.

"If you set a goal and are not able to achieve it, you get very frustrated and end up making a lot of mistakes. So there is no specific goal, just work hard in the off-season and try to execute it during the season," he said, adding that he has now shed 20 kg.

"I am ready in terms of fitness as well as scoring runs this season. Touchwood, I am in good form. Whenever I get the call, I will go there.

"Whatever is written in your destiny will happen. When I felt I needed to score runs, I scored runs; when I needed to lose weight, I lost weight; when I needed to improve my fielding, I did that."