Suryakumar Yadav vows hard work for India return

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, a key player for Mumbai Indians, is determined to make a national team comeback, focusing on hard work after recent struggles with form and consistency.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's last appearances for India in Test and ODI formats were in 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav is working hard to regain his spot in the national cricket team.

The former India T20I captain was dropped due to inconsistent form and struggles in the IPL.

Yadav led India to a T20 World Cup victory just months before being discarded.

He remains a crucial player for the Mumbai Indians in domestic cricket.

Having lost his spot in the national side, former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday said he is putting in all the hard work and hoping for things to fall in place in future.

A few months after leading India to their third T20 World Cup victory which was also their second consecutive title win, the 35-year-old Suryakumar was discarded from the team, considering his form and the two-year cycle of the next global event.

Suryakumar Yadav's Comeback Efforts

Suryakumar's persistent struggles with the bat also seemed to have played a role in the selectors' decision, with the former world No. 1 batter not being able to maintain consistency while enduring a tough campaign in this year's IPL as well.

"Look, I'm putting in all the hard work and doing everything I can. If things go well, then everything will fall into place," Suryakumar, the brand ambassador of the Pro Govinda League, replied when asked about his plans for a comeback to the national team.

Suryakumar, who remains a vital cog in Mumbai Indians' batting line-up, made his last appearances for India in Test and ODI formats in 2023.