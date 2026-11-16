Suryakumar Yadav's explosive return to form continues as Mumbai crush Gujarat in SMAT

T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav showcased his explosive batting prowess with a sensational 82-run innings, leading Mumbai to a dominant victory over Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's 29-ball 82 contained seven sixes and nine boundaries. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav scored a quickfire 82 runs off 29 balls for Mumbai against Gujarat on Monday.

This was Suryakumar's second consecutive fifty-plus score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, following his 60 off 21 balls on November 14.

Mumbai successfully chased Gujarat's target of 198 runs in just 15.4 overs.

Shardul Thakur and Atharva Ankolekar took three wickets each for Mumbai.

Other matches in Group D saw Uttarakhand beat Goa and Vidarbha secure a win against Odisha.

T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 29-ball 82, his second straight fifty-plus innings, as Mumbai gunned down 198 inside 16 overs in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture against Gujarat in Kolkata on Monday.

Gujarat did well to post 197 courtesy of the late onslaught from Ashutosh Sharma (42 off 22) and Vishal Jayswal (38 off 21).

Suryakumar Yadav's Dominant Performance

The target was chased down in just 15.4 overs by the Suryakumar-led Mumbai side.

Suryakumar, who lost his place in the Indian team after captaining the country to a consecutive World Cup trophy, had hammered 60 off 21 balls in the win over Hyderabad in the tournament opener on November 14.

His innings on Monday included seven sixes and nine fours. Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 40 not out off 17 balls.

With three wickets each, Shardul Thakur and Atharva Ankolekar were the pick of the Mumbai bowlers.

Other Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Results

In the other Group D game, Uttarakhand beat Goa by five wickets.

Opener Abhinav Tejrana bludgeoned 76 off 36 balls before Goa slipped to 168 all out in 19.4 overs.

Uttarakhand got the job done in 18.1 overs, with Aarav Mahajan staying unbeaten on 60 off 38 balls.

Tejasvi Jaiswal made 46 off 20 balls at the top of the order.

At the Jadavpur University Ground in Kolkata, Vidarbha beat Odisha by eight wickets for their second win in as many matches.

Nachiket Bute picked up four wickets to limit Odisha to 161 for eight in 20 overs. Opener Gourav Choudhary top-scored for Odisha with 53 off 28 balls.

Vidarbha's opening duo of Atharva Taide (74 off 48 balls) and Danish Malewar (67 not out off 42 balls) stitched together a 125-run stand off 80 balls to script an easy win for their team.