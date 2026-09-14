Suryakumar Yadav turns 36: Devisha, BCCI and IPL giants lead birthday wishes

Suryakumar Yadav turned 36 as wife Devisha, BCCI, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings celebrated India’s T20 star, highlighting his World Cup triumphs, captaincy and international achievements.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav turned 36 on Monday, with wife Devisha, the BCCI, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings sending birthday wishes to the India star.

The two-time T20 World Cup winner has played 151 international matches and scored more than 4,000 runs across formats.

Suryakumar helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup before captaining the team to the 2026 title and the 2025 T20 Asia Cup.

The explosive batter has twice won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award and reached the No. 1 spot in the T20I batting rankings.

Former India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav turned 36 on Monday as wife Devisha, the BCCI and his IPL franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings led the birthday wishes for the star batter.

Devisha shared a heartfelt message for her husband on Instagram, writing: "Happy happy birthday to my home, my heart! As the lyrics say, I’ll be with you wherever you are."

A Stalwart of T20 Cricket

The two-time T20 World Cup winner has established himself as one of India’s most influential T20 batters.

He won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2022 and 2023 and reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I batting rankings in October 2022. He recorded a career-high 910 rating points in January 2023, among the highest in the format.

Suryakumar was part of India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning campaign and later captained the side to the 2026 title, making India the first team to successfully defend the trophy.

Under his leadership, India also won the 2025 T20 Asia Cup in the UAE.

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BCCI Pays Tribute to Surya's Milestone Career

The BCCI highlighted his international achievements in its birthday message, noting that he has played 151 international matches and scored more than 4,000 runs.

"151 Int'l matches, 4053 Int'l runs, ICC Men's T20 WC 2024 winner, Winning Captain of ICC Men's T20 WC 2026. Here's wishing the innovative & flamboyant @surya_14kumar a very Happy Birthday," the BCCI posted on X.

Mumbai Indians, CSK Join Birthday Celebrations

Mumbai Indians also celebrated their star batter, urging fans to send him birthday wishes.

"Aaj apne Surya dada ka budday hai! Sab log jaldi se replies mein wishes daal do!" the franchise posted.

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings joined the celebrations, praising Suryakumar’s cheerful personality.

"The man with a smile, always Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite, Surya!" CSK wrote.

Known for his innovative strokeplay and aggressive approach, Suryakumar has been a key figure in India's recent T20 success and remains one of the format's most recognisable batters.