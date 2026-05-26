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Suryakumar Yadav set to play Uganda in T20 match ahead of T20 Mumbai League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read

May 26, 2026 18:41 IST

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is likely to play for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East against Uganda on May 30 ahead of the T20 Mumbai League, giving local and visiting players valuable exposure.

Suryakumar Yadav is likely to play for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East against the Uganda cricket team on May 30.

Key Points

  • The T20 match is expected to be held at the MCA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
  • Uganda are currently touring Mumbai for four ODIs and four T20 matches ahead of the T20 Mumbai League.
  • Suryakumar was retained as an icon player for Triumph Knights ahead of the T20 Mumbai League auction.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is likely to take the field for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (TKMNE) against the Uganda cricket team on May 30 for a T20 match.

The Uganda team is currently on a tour of Mumbai for four one-dayers and as many T20 games. Their T20 matches are being played against four separate opponents from the T20 Mumbai League, which begins in Mumbai on June 1.

 

"He is a part of the team so he is likely to play," MCA secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday during the announcement of the signing of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with Cricket Uganda.

"He is the Indian captain and whenever he plays against any team, it is a morale-booster for any team and it is going to be a good cricket experience," Khanvilkar added.

Surya was one of the finds of the 2018 T20 Mumbai League

The contest on May 30 between TKMNE and Uganda is expected to be held at the MCA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex in North West Mumbai.

Among the players perceived as the 'finds' of the T20 Mumbai League when it was first held in 2018, Suryakumar was retained as an icon player for the Triumph Knights ahead of the auction for the fourth edition of the tournament.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik said the ICC chairman Jay Shah has had a role to play in the agreement with Cricket Uganda.

"Under the leadership of Mr Jay Shah, he had requested us to host the Uganda cricket team and we thought it is a great privilege to host a national team here in Mumbai and for our Mumbai players to get an exposure against a national team," Naik said.

"The Uganda team can come and play matches here, and whenever MCA needs to go and play in that country during our season or even when we have our off season."

Naik continued, "The players who are playing for the senior team or even the Indian team, they have the exposure. But those who are in the second or third line - the bench strength of MCA - they need exposure. That's the reason why we are (also) travelling to the UK this year, both men's and women's teams, and this is an additional opportunity."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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