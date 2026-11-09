Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Former India captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, bringing his international experience and explosive batting prowess to the forefront of domestic cricket.

FILE IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with a young fan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav was on Monday named Mumbai skipper for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy is set to begin on November 14, with Mumbai placed in Elite Group D.

The Mumbai squad includes India all-rounder Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur.

Suryakumar Yadav expressed immense pride in leading Mumbai and aims to uphold the team's rich cricketing legacy.

Mumbai will commence their tournament campaign against Hyderabad in Kolkata on November 14.

Former India captain Suryakumar Yadav was on Monday named Mumbai skipper for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy which begins on November 14.

Mumbai are placed in Elite Group D along with Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha.

Suryakumar Yadav's Leadership Role

Suryakumar, who was not picked in the first four rounds of the Ranji Trophy, was in line for Mumbai captaincy in white-ball tournaments in case if Shreyas Iyer was not available.

"India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai side, bringing his vast international experience, leadership and explosive batting prowess to the team," the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a statement.

The squad also features India all-rounder Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur, who returns to competitive cricket after missing the first leg of Ranji Trophy due to a hand injury.

Team Expectations And Tournament Outlook

Suryakumar added: "It is always a matter of immense pride to represent Mumbai. I am honoured to lead this talented group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy and a winning culture, and we will look to uphold those traditions."

"We have a good mix of experienced players and exciting young talent, and I am confident that the team will come together, play with intensity and give its best in every match. Our aim is to go all the way and bring the trophy home," he added.

Mumbai will take on Hyderabad in their tournament opener in Kolkata on November 14.

Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Divyaansh Saxena, Suved Parkar, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shivam Dube, Atharva Ankolekar, Shams Mulani, Maxwell Swaminathan, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Hardik Tamore (Wicketkeeper).