Suryakumar Yadav reveals what went through his mind after captaincy axe

Suryakumar Yadav revealed he was "completely shocked" by India’s captaincy axe after leading the team to Asia Cup and T20 World Cup triumphs without losing a series.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is now targeting a T20 comeback and has ruled out discussing ODI cricket, saying he never fully understood the format. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav said he was "completely shocked" after being dropped from India’s T20I squad following the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The former captain said his wife helped him rediscover the passion that drove him to cricket after he spent weeks questioning his future.

Suryakumar admitted disappointment over losing the captaincy despite India winning the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup without losing a series under him.

His batting form declined after the 2024 World Cup, while he also struggled to make a major impact for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said he was "completely shocked" after being dropped from the T20I squad following the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph on home soil.

Speaking on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel, Suryakumar said he spent 40-50 days at home questioning his future before his wife reminded him why he started playing cricket.

"I sat at home for 40-50 days. I was doing nothing, and I was completely shocked. I was thinking, what should I do now? Do I want to play or not? A lot was going on in my mind," he said.

Wife Helped Reignite His Passion

Suryakumar said his wife urged him to remember the passion that drove him to cricket two decades ago. He said the advice helped him regain his focus.

He also revealed that he smiled when he saw his name missing from the squad, saying he has always used a smile to deal with pressure and setbacks.

"One day, my wife said, 'Just think about why you started playing this game 20 years ago? Because you were mad for this game. Then bring that passion back again."

"Aise hi smile kiya tha maine jabhi mera naam nahi tha (I smiled like this when my name was not there). Whatever cricket I played throughout the two years, whenever I was in situations where there was pressure and things were not going my way, I have always smiled," he said.

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Captaincy Success Made Omission Harder

Suryakumar said he did not expect to lose his place after leading India to the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup without losing a series during his two-year captaincy stint.

"I also did not think this would happen. I was preparing to take this team forward for another two years; then the Olympics will come, then there will be another T20 World Cup, another challenge going forward. But at the same time, what you think and what others are thinking are two different things. If they thought that this is a better call going forward, they took that call. But I did not react," he said.

Shreyas Iyer was appointed captain after his success with Punjab Kings in the IPL. Suryakumar said he had no issue with Iyer’s appointment but admitted he was disappointed by the decision.

"I have played a lot of cricket with Shreyas, and I know he is a good player, a good human being, and a good captain. I didn't think, 'Arrey, isko kyu banaya (Why was he chosen)?' But yes, I was a bit disappointed because we had not lost a single series in two years and also won the World Cup and Asia Cup; then you want the same thing to go forward. If everything is going well, why change it? I was sitting at home and thinking, 'Aisa kaise ho sakta hai (How can this happen)?," he said.

Form Dip Preceded His Exit

Suryakumar remains India’s third-highest T20I run-scorer with 3,272 runs from 113 matches at a strike rate of 162.94. But his batting declined after the 2024 T20 World Cup, with 932 runs in 42 innings at an average of 25.88.

He also had a modest IPL 2026 campaign for Mumbai Indians, scoring 270 runs in 13 innings.

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Comeback Focus Firmly on T20s

Suryakumar said he had been preparing to lead India towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand before his omission.

Now 35, he is preparing for a comeback with a clear focus on T20 cricket and said he does not want to discuss ODI cricket after failing to adapt to the format despite repeated attempts.

"I am preparing with the mindset that I want to play cricket, and I know how to play this format (T20s). I do not want to talk about ODI cricket, maine bohot try kiya (I tried that a lot), but I did not understand it," he added.