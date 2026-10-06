New career low for Suryakumar Yadav, dropped from Mumbai Ranji squad

Suryakumar Yadav, despite confirming his availability, has been controversially dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the opening clash against Chandigarh, as selectors express concerns over his red-ball form after an 18-month absence from the format.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav was omitted from the Mumbai Ranji squad despite being open for selection. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav was excluded from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the Chandigarh match despite confirming his availability.

Selectors cited concerns over Yadav's red-ball form, as he hasn't played a first-class match in 18 months.

Former India T20I captain Yadav is expected to play a few red-ball matches to regain rhythm before rejoining the team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named in the 16-man squad, while Ayush Mhatre is appointed vice-captain, with selectors aiming to groom him for future leadership.

Mumbai will also miss seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur due to a fractured finger for the first two matches.

After being left out of all three of Team India's squads in international cricket, Suryakumar Yadav's career hit an all-new low as he was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the opening clash against Chandigarh.

According to reports, Suryakumar was not included in the squad despite confirming his availability to the Rajesh Pawar-led selection committee.

Concerns Over Red-Ball Form

The former India T20I captain Suryakumar was omitted as selectors were reportedly not convinced of his red-ball form.

'He is obviously a big-match player and a proven performer for Mumbai. We just want him to get into rhythm by playing a few red-ball matches. Surya hasn't played a red-ball match for the last 18 months, so we want him to have a few games under his belt, and then he can get into the team,' Pawar said, explaining Suryakumar's absence from the Ranji Trophy team.

Suryakumar, who was dropped as India's T20I captain earlier this year despite winning the T20I World Cup, last featured in a competitive match in June during the Mumbai T20 league.

Squad Additions and Leadership

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named in the 16-man squad led by Siddhesh Lad after confirming his availability for the opening fixture. Mumbai have named teenage batter Ayush Mhatre as the vice-captain of the side for the curtain-raiser.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the selectors aim to groom the 19-year-old as a future captain following his success in leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title, despite his limited experience of just 13 first-class matches over two years. Interestingly, Sarfaraz Khan was not considered for vice-captaincy despite being a proven performer for Mumbai over the last few seasons.

Injury Setback for Mumbai

Mumbai will also be without seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who suffered a fractured right middle finger during training and is expected to miss the first two matches of the season.

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign commences on October 11.

Mumbai Squad Details

Mumbai Squad: Siddhesh Lad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre (vc), Divyansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Onkar Tarmale.