Home  » Cricket » SKY Meets NaMo

SKY Meets NaMo

By REDIFF CRICKET November 06, 2026 16:20 IST 1 Minute Read
x

T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his family in New Delhi.

Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha Shetty and daughter Riddhima

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha Shetty and daughter Riddhima. Photograph: PM Narendra Modi/X

Suryakumar Yadav and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Friday, November 6, 2026.

 

 

SEE: SKY watches niece sing bhajan for PM Modi. VIDEO: Kind courtesy PM Narendra Modi/X

The prime minister was seen sharing some sweet moments with Surya's niece singing a Ganesh bhajan in Kannada.

Donning his gold medal from India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, SKY visited the PM's residence with wife Devisha, his infant Riddhima and other family members.

SKY played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup and subsequently led the team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, making India the first side to successfully defend the trophy.

Under his leadership, India also won the T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. However, following India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, SKY was left out of India's T20I squad.

More News Coverage

Suryakumar YadavT20 World CupNarendra ModiSKY Meets NaMoNew Delhi

More From Rediff

Deepti's all-round show puts her in ICC award race

Deepti's all-round show puts her in ICC award race
'Important runs matter': Easwaran defends modest Ranji returns

'Important runs matter': Easwaran defends modest Ranji returns
559 runs not enough? Coach Dahiya's big challenge to Badoni

559 runs not enough? Coach Dahiya's big challenge to Badoni

Related Stories

IPL Stars Seek Rs 40 Cr as Retention Fee

IPL Stars Seek Rs 40 Cr as Retention Fee

Quick Links

IndiaRiddhimaDevisha ShettyKannada

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026