SKY Meets NaMo

T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his family in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha Shetty and daughter Riddhima. Photograph: PM Narendra Modi/X

Suryakumar Yadav and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Friday, November 6, 2026.

SEE: SKY watches niece sing bhajan for PM Modi. VIDEO: Kind courtesy PM Narendra Modi/X

The prime minister was seen sharing some sweet moments with Surya's niece singing a Ganesh bhajan in Kannada.

Donning his gold medal from India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, SKY visited the PM's residence with wife Devisha, his infant Riddhima and other family members.

SKY played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup and subsequently led the team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, making India the first side to successfully defend the trophy.

Under his leadership, India also won the T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. However, following India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, SKY was left out of India's T20I squad.