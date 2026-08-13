SKY-Devisha's First Flight With Baby Girl

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty celebrated a heartwarming family milestone, taking their newborn daughter Riddhima on her first flight.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty with daughter Riddhima. Photograph: Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty welcomed their baby girl, Riddhima, on May 7, 2026.

Devisha shared the special moment on Instagram, captioning it 'First flight with our baby girl'.

The couple also marked their 10th wedding anniversary earlier in the month.

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty took their daughter Riddhima on her first flight. The couple were blessed with a baby girl on May 7, 2026.

'First flight with our baby girl,' Devisha captioned the Instagram story.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar is working hard in the nets as he looks to get himself back in the reckoning for the Indian team.

In a surprise move, the 38 year old was dropped from the Indian team in June -- three months after he had led India to the T20 World Cup title.