Home  » Cricket » SKY-Devisha's First Flight With Baby Girl

SKY-Devisha's First Flight With Baby Girl

By REDIFF CRICKET August 13, 2026 09:59 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty celebrated a heartwarming family milestone, taking their newborn daughter Riddhima on her first flight.

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty with daughter Riddhima

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty with daughter Riddhima. Photograph: Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Key Points

  • Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty welcomed their baby girl, Riddhima, on May 7, 2026.
  • Devisha shared the special moment on Instagram, captioning it 'First flight with our baby girl'.
  • The couple also marked their 10th wedding anniversary earlier in the month.
 

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty took their daughter Riddhima on her first flight. The couple were blessed with a baby girl on May 7, 2026.

'First flight with our baby girl,' Devisha captioned the Instagram story.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar is working hard in the nets as he looks to get himself back in the reckoning for the Indian team.

In a surprise move, the 38 year old was dropped from the Indian team in June -- three months after he had led India to the T20 World Cup title.

More News Coverage

SKY-DevishaSuryakumar YadavDevisha ShettyInstagramWorld Cup

More From Rediff

'No curfew': Joe Root reveals England's new approach

'No curfew': Joe Root reveals England's new approach
'More focused on money': Ex-Pakistan selector slams players

'More focused on money': Ex-Pakistan selector slams players
Why Siraj could be India's secret weapon in Sri Lanka

Why Siraj could be India's secret weapon in Sri Lanka

Related Stories

SKY's July Was All About Daddy Duties

SKY's July Was All About Daddy Duties

Quick Links

RiddhimaIndia

Web Stories

Asus Brings New CX15 Chromebook To India

Asus Brings New CX15 Chromebook To India
World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi

World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi
What Makes The Redmi Note 17 Stand Out?

What Makes The Redmi Note 17 Stand Out?

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026