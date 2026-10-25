Suryakumar teams up with MLB stars for historic Mumbai baseball event

Indian cricket stars, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur, played in the inaugural MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 baseball event alongside former Major League Baseball legends, aiming to boost the sport's popularity in India.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav tries his hand at baseball during the inaugural MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 baseball event in Mumbai on Saturday. Photographs: Kind courtesy MLBx/Instagram

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and other Indian cricketers participated in the inaugural MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 baseball event.

Former MLB stars Nick Swisher, Jake Arrieta, and Adrian Gonzalez also joined the event, teaming up with the cricketers.

The participants were divided into four teams named after historic MLB franchises, with the Yankees, featuring Suryakumar and Nick Swisher, emerging as winners.

Shardul Thakur noted the similarity in hitting the ball far but highlighted the different technique required for baseball, expressing hope for the sport's growth in India.

Suryakumar Yadav tried his hand at baseball as the Major League Baseball hosted its inaugural MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 baseball event at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai on Saturday, bringing together Indian cricketers and baseball players for the competition.

Cricketers and MLB Stars Unite

India's top cricketers including MLB India ambassador Suryakumar, Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Deepak Chahar and Radha Yadav, entertained the crowd alongside former MLB stars Nick Swisher, Jake Arrieta and Adrian Gonzalez.

The participants were divided into four teams named after some of Major League Baseball"s most historic franchises: the Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and Yankees.

All-Star outfielder and first baseman and 2009 World Series champion Nick Swisher teamed up with Suryakumar and Rachel Garcia for the Yankees.

Notably, the Yankees emerged as the winners of the competition. Former National League Cy Young Award winner, All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Jake Arrieta teamed up with Shardul Thakur and Radha Yadav for the Cubs.

The Red Sox featured 2013 World Series champion Jonny Gomes alongside Kashvee Gautam and Deepak Chahar. Five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner Adrian Gonzalez joined Jitesh Sharma and Jordan Woolery in the Dodgers team.

Perspectives on the Crossover

IMAGE: Yankees' Suryakumar Yadav, Nick Swisher and Rachel Garcia celebrate winning the inaugural MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 baseball event. Photograph: Kind courtesy MLBx/Instagram

"The one similarity that is very obvious is that we get to see the ball and hit it far. But the way this sport is evolving is really exciting. We got to learn something new, and the technique is a little different. So, if I want to try it professionally, I"ll have to learn the technique...I really, really hope that this kind of game also picks up in India," said Shardul.

Meanwhile, Arrieta expressed a desire to play more cricket, saying he could improve with more practice, particularly with a bat different from the one he usually uses.

"I wish I got to play a lot more cricket so I could get a little bit better at it, especially with a bat that"s a lot different from the one that we use. I think if I had a little bit more time, I could be pretty good at cricket," he told ANI.