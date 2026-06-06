Suryakumar dropped! Shreyas Iyer India's new T20 captain

Shreyas Iyer has been named India's new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav signalling a new era for Indian T20I cricket.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer's strong leadership record in the IPL, where he captained three franchises and won a title, was a key factor in his selection. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as India's new T20I captain, confirmed by the selection committee.

Suryakumar Yadav has been dropped from the squad due to a prolonged dip in form and a wrist injury, ending his T20I captaincy.

India's squads for the white-ball tour of the Ireland and England.

The 31-year-old Iyer is expected to bat at No. 4, marking the beginning of a new T20I cycle under his leadership.

Shreyas Iyer has been announced as India’s new T20I captain, with the selection committee confirming the decision during its meeting on Saturday in Mumbai.

Iyer Takes Over T20I Captaincy From Suryakumar Yadav

India’s UK tour includes two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs in England starting July 1. The Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, scheduled for September-October, will also feature India’s squad, which has been announced early to meet tournament deadlines.

The decision brings an end to Suryakumar Yadav’s tenure as T20I captain. Despite leading India to the T20 World Cup title earlier this year, Suryakumar has been dropped from the squad due to a prolonged dip in form over the past 18 months, during which he is also believed to have managed a wrist injury.

Iyer, who was not part of the T20 World Cup squad, has been rewarded for his strong leadership record in the IPL. He has captained three franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings -- guiding them to finals and winning one title.

The 31-year-old is expected to bat in the middle order at No. 4 as India begin a new T20I cycle under his leadership.