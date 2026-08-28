Groundsman who clashed with Gautam Gambhir put on leave after ECB row

Surrey's head groundsman Lee Fortis has been put on leave following an alleged heated confrontation with an ECB employee at The Oval, raising questions about his future at the club.

IMAGE: Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Oval curator Fortis in a heated discussion ahead of the Oval Test last July. Photograph: Kind courtesy FCTeamIndia/X

Key Points Surrey's head groundsman, Lee Fortis, has been placed on leave following an alleged heated confrontation with an ECB employee at The Oval.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 28, ahead of a Hundred fixture, and involved an argument with an ECB employee preparing the venue.

Fortis was also seen in a tense exchange with Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy before leaving the field and has not returned since.

Uncertainty surrounds Fortis's return to his role, with some believing it is increasingly unlikely.

Fortis previously had a confrontation with India head coach Gautam Gambhir during India's 2025 tour over pitch access.

Surrey's head groundsman Lee Fortis, who was involved in a heated confrontation with India head coach Gautam Gambhir last year, has reportedly been put on leave following an alleged row with an ECB employee at the Oval.

Incident at The Oval

According to The Telegraph, the incident took place on July 28, a day before MI London and London Spirit were due to train at the ground ahead of their Hundred fixture. Fortis was reportedly involved in a heated argument with an ECB employee who was helping prepare the venue for the match. The confrontation allegedly left the employee in tears.

Subsequent Exchanges and Absence

Shortly afterwards, Fortis was seen in another tense exchange with Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy in the middle of the ground before walking off the field. He has not been seen at the south London venue since, with uncertainty surrounding whether or when he will return to his role. According to the report, some figures within English cricket believe a return is increasingly unlikely.

Surrey's Official Stance

A Surrey spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. "Matters involving the club and its employees are private and confidential, and therefore it would not be appropriate to comment," the spokesperson said.

Previous Confrontation

Fortis, an imposing figure at around 6ft 10in, previously found himself in the spotlight during India's 2025 tour of England following a confrontation with Gambhir over access to the Oval pitch.