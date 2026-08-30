Surrey call-up puts Auqib Nabi on fast track for India's New Zealand Test plans

Auqib Nabi's Surrey stint will provide crucial first-class exposure in England as the J&K pacer seeks to strengthen his case for India's Test squad for New Zealand.

IMAGE: Auquib Nabi was the leading wicket-taker in the 2025-26 edition of the Ranji Trophy, claiming 60 wickets and seven five-wicket hauls as Jammu and Kashmir won their maiden title. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Auqib Nabi is set to join Surrey, with a possible three-match County Championship stint aimed at preparing him for India’s New Zealand Tests.

India see English conditions as valuable preparation, particularly with New Zealand’s early-summer conditions expected to test the pace attack.

After an underwhelming IPL campaign with Delhi Capitals, the Surrey stint gives Nabi an important opportunity to regain momentum and strengthen his Test credentials.

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi is set to join Surrey for their Division One County Championship fixtures from next week as India look to give him valuable first-class exposure ahead of the two-Test series in New Zealand in November.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Nabi could play three County Championship matches. He is expected to make his Surrey debut against Yorkshire at The Oval on Wednesday after receiving his work visa clearance on Saturday and travelling to England on the first available flight.

The 29-year-old is expected to return to India before India A’s four-day matches against Australia A, beginning September 22.

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India See England Conditions as Ideal Preparation

Nabi’s county stint is aimed at giving him experience in conditions similar to those he is likely to encounter in New Zealand.

With the Tests scheduled during New Zealand’s early summer, India’s team management believes bowling in English conditions will provide useful preparation.

Nabi was part of India’s squad for the recent Tests against Sri Lanka as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah but did not make the playing XI, with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj preferred.

His next assignments could become complicated by a busy domestic schedule. Jammu and Kashmir are due to play the Irani Cup in Srinagar from October 1 to 5, while India A’s second four-day game against Australia A overlaps with the tournament. The J&K selectors are expected to consult the national selectors before finalising their squad, with Nabi potentially featuring for one of the teams.

Ranji Hero Earns Another Chance After IPL Setback

Nabi enters the county stint on the back of a remarkable Ranji Trophy campaign.

He played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji title, finishing the 2025-26 season as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 60 wickets in 10 matches and 17 innings at an average of 12.56. He also claimed seven five-wicket hauls.

He followed that with six wickets in two first-class matches during India A’s tour of Sri Lanka.

His IPL season was less successful. Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs 8.4 crore (Rs 84 million) at the 2026 auction, but he went wicketless in five appearances and conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.46.

Surrey have regularly featured Indian players in recent seasons. Sai Sudharsan had stints with the club in 2023 and 2024, Mahipal Lomror recently joined for six matches, while spinner Rahul Chahar remains under contract.

For Nabi, the Surrey opportunity offers a chance to build on his outstanding domestic season and strengthen his case for a place in India’s Test plans.

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