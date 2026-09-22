Suresh Raina underlines Rohit, Kohli's importance in ODI World Cup push

Suresh Raina backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s experience and trophy-winning pedigree, saying their presence gives India a "90 percent chance" of winning the World Cup.

IMAGE: In their last ODI outings, an away series against England, Virat Kohli struck two half-centuries, while Rohit smashed a fluent century. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Suresh Raina said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s experience and trophy-winning record could strengthen India’s World Cup campaign.

Raina said the duo’s presence gives India a "90 percent chance" of winning the title in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He praised India’s women for their consistency, fitness and professionalism after their Asian Games gold-medal triumph.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to strengthen India’s chances at the upcoming World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe, citing their experience and record of winning major titles.

Rohit, 39, and Kohli, 37, are now limited to ODI cricket after retiring from Tests in May last year and T20Is following India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

“We have a run machine at home, and we have a great captain who has won so many trophies in the IPL and for the country,” Raina told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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Experience Key in South Africa, Zimbabwe

Having played extensively with both players, Raina said their experience would be valuable in the conditions in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He added that their presence gives India a "90 percent chance" of winning the title.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need no introduction because I have played a lot of matches with them. This time, we are playing the World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe, and I think having both of them in the team gives us a 90 percent chance of winning the trophy."

Raina Hails women's Asian Games Triumph

Raina also congratulated India’s women cricketers after their Asian Games gold medal, praising their consistency, confidence, fitness and professional approach.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women’s T20 final on Tuesday to retain the Asian Games gold medal. The victory also gave India its first gold of the ongoing edition of the continental event.

Raina said the team’s continued success after its World Cup triumph showed growing confidence and fitness levels.

“It is a great achievement. They have been performing consistently well over the years. After winning the World Cup, their confidence and fitness levels have continued to grow, and now they have followed it up with a gold medal at the Asian Games,” he said.

He also praised the players for their hard work and professionalism, saying their continued success was encouraging.